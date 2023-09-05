The Essex boys and girls cross country teams were back Labor Day weekend to compete at home in the Essex Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2. The meet was held at the Tree Farm Soccer Complex near Essex High School.
With temps around 70 degrees, sunny skis, and a slight breeze, it was perfect weather for a race. The course was muddy in multiple areas, but that didn’t stop the competitors. Only a hornet’s nest in the middle of the trail slowed down the day. Don’t worry, the course was rerouted.
If you are new to cross country, here is how the scoring system works. The top 5 places on each team are added up, and the lowest score wins. The sixth and seventh runners are there in case there is a tie and/or to raise another team’s scores. For example, if the sixth runner on team A beats the fifth runner on team B, team B has a point added to their overall score.
Twelve schools competed in the girls JV race, with 65 runners in total. Champlain Valley Union handedly took home first place, with 22 points. Behind them was the home team, Essex, with 50 points. Coming in third place with 83 points was South Burlington.
Thirteen teams competed in the boys JV race, with 104 participants. With a fantastic showing, Essex went home with the win; 40 points in total. Essex went 2, 5, 9, 10, 14 for placing. Next was Champlain Valley Union, reeling in 83 points. The last team on the podium for this race was Mt. Mansfield Union, closely behind with 85 points.
Moving to varsity, there were 23 teams running in the girls race, and 92 runners. In first place, just like in the JV race, came Champlain Valley Union. They had a very respectable 20 points. In second was Union 32, finishing with an even 100 points. Essex put up a fight and finished in third thanks to their sixth runner, Ayla Gaa, who beat Harwood’s sixth runner. Both Essex and Harwood finished with 121 points.
The varsity boys race had 25 schools competing, with 122 runners. Essex was first on the podium with 53 points. Their top 5 runners finished 3, 5, 6, 19, 20. Second and third place teams tied for points: Montpelier and Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans both had 90 points overall, but Montpelier took second because of their sixth man who finished ahead of St. Albans’ sixth runner.
The day concluded with an awards ceremony, congratulating every runner in the top 10 of their race. Team placements were also highlighted.
It was a fantastic day of racing all around. Essex’s next meet will be the Burlington Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Hard’Ack Recreation Area in St. Albans.
