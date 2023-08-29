As the school year approaches, Essex Hornet runners are preparing for the season.
Essex High School has put out several great boys and girls cross country programs over the years. As the starting line inches closer, both teams are working hard to keep up their reputation.
Preseason camp is a huge part of cross country. From Aug. 14-17, the boys traveled to Button Bay State Park, while the girls visited Sleepy Hollow Inn.
Katie White, the head coach of the girls team, said the camp is filled with two runs and a lot of free time.
“The team made vision boards depicting their hopes for the season and school year,” White said.
The student-athletes are also responsible for cooking all of their own meals as a group.
Derrick Martisus, head coach of the boys, said the goal of preseason camp is to jumpstart the season with some intense physical activity as well as increased team bonding. He also said the camp is a time to continue working on building a strong base for speed work in late September.
“We will race to win, but we’re not going to coach to win until October,” Martisus said.
Many of the runners may feel slow and tired during the early races. The coaches believe that is all part of the process and will make everyone faster come championship season.
“Trust the plan,” Martisus finished.
Looking at goals for the season, the coaches want each athlete to reach their full potential. Obviously, Martisus wants the Hornets compete well at the state level and even New Englands, but he knows that magnitude can only be achieved if the runners truly want it.
“There is only so much we (coaches) can do,” he said. “It’s got to come from the runners.”
Martisus wants everyone to work together and motivate each other. On the last full day at camp there is a team relay. Everyone gets very competitive, but Martisus said that was the end of competition among teammates.
“You can compete on any given day and want to beat your teammate, but you never want to beat your teammate at the expense of beating the guy in the red, green, or blue jersey,” Martisus said.
Cross country is about strength in numbers, so it is more important for two runners to finish close together than one runner to finish first.
All coaches firmly believe the goal of cross country isn’t necessarily to beat the best kid in the state, but for each runner to be the strongest and fastest they can be. It’s not about having the single fastest runner on your team, it’s about having a group of runners who know how to work together to reach a common goal.
“If we can do that, success will naturally follow,” Martisus said.
The Hornets first meet of the season will be the Essex Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Essex Tree Farm.
