ST. ALBANS — This past weekend, Essex High School runners went to Hard'Ack Recreation Area in St. Albans to compete in the Burlington Cross Country Invitational.
The meet has been held at Hard’Ack for a few years now, as the Burlington high school undergoes reconstruction.
The weather was a nice relief after nearly an entire week with the heat index surpassing 90 degrees. Runners had partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-mid 70s. The course was soft from recent thunderstorms. There was also minimal wind, which was a big plus on a course like this one. The trail circles two large fields, making it quite exposed and vulnerable to high winds. And runners hate headwinds!
In addition to the openness, the course is very flat, making it prime for fast times. And fast times are what we saw all across the board.
The junior varsity races kicked things off, then varsity followed. Always girls first, then boys. This is the generic schedule for most cross country races, so if you are a new viewer, that is what to expect.
Essex High School’s very own Ayla Gaa, tenth-grader, won the girls JV race, with a time of just under 22 minutes. As for the team, Essex placed second with 66 points, trailing CVU, who scored 23 points.
In the boys JV race, Essex’s Mathew Mallory took home second place; a very respectable finish considering he is just a ninth-grader. The team won with 33 points. It was a battle with CVU for the first 3 places on each team. However, CVU lacked a fast 4th and 5th runners whereas Essex did not.
Moving up to the varsity level, CVU once again dominated the girls' side. With 6 runners in the top 10, they finished the day with an incredible 16 points, one away from perfect.
15 points is a perfect score in cross country because the finishing places are added up, and it takes five runners to score. If a team has five runners cross the finish line in first through fifth places, then their score is 15 points – perfect. 1, 3, 6, 10, 15 is what the score would look like as the runners finish one at a time.
Essex girls varsity came in second in the team score, another great performance and showing that the Hornets will always be a contending team for the state title later in the season.
Boys varsity featured St. Albans’ home runner, Porter Hurteau (twelfth-grader), cross the line first with a blisteringly fast time of 16:03. He could not hold off CVU from taking the team title in this race. They scored 64 points. Essex finished forth with 85 points.
A little bit of shuffling around by just a few spots and Essex would move right onto the podium. It is important to note that Kelton Poirier, twelfth-grader, did not run in Saturday’s race.
The Essex boys and girls teams have a week off from racing this coming weekend, but watch out for them on Sept. 23 in Manchester, NH.
