Missisquoi Valley Union comes up short in matchup with Oxbow Union
Oxbow Union handed Missisquoi Valley Union a tough 34-14 loss at Missisquoi Valley Union High on Sept. 16 in Vermont football action.
Mount Abraham carves slim margin over Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op
Mount Abraham topped Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op 21-14 in a tough tilt in Vermont high school football action on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op faced off against Rice Memorial and Mount Abraham took on Spaulding on Sept. 2 at Mount Abraham.
Fair Haven Union's speedy start jolts North Country Union
Fair Haven Union rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-10 win over North Country Union on Sept. 16 in Vermont football action.
The first quarter gave Fair Haven Union a 14-0 lead over North Country Union.
The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Falcons inched back to a 21-10 deficit.
Fair Haven Union breathed fire to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Slaters held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Champlain Valley defense stifles Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op
Champlain Valley's defense throttled Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Vermont high school football on Sept. 16.
Last season, Champlain Valley and Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Champlain Valley faced off against Burr and Burton.
Lyndon Institute collects victory over U-32
Lyndon Institute eventually beat U-32 25-12 in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
Burr and Burton bests St. Johnsbury
Burr and Burton recorded a big victory over St. Johnsbury 48-21 in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 8, Burr and Burton faced off against Middlebury.
Windsor defeats Milton
Windsor scored early and often to roll over Milton 33-6 on Sept. 16 in Vermont football.
Last season, Windsor and Milton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Milton High School.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, leaders in fan-driven sports results. Help us improve our coverage of local high school sports by downloading the ScoreStream app and reporting game results and stats yourself.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of high school sports including athlete profiles, coaches Q&As and photo galleries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.