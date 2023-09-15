Otter Valley thwarts Spaulding's quest
Otter Valley knocked off Spaulding 26-15 in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
Otter Valley moved in front of Spaulding 20-14 to begin the second quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Otter Valley darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Crimson Tide managed a 1-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Spaulding faced off against Mount Abraham.
Essex earns stressful win over Colchester
Essex topped Colchester 10-6 in a tough tilt for a Vermont high school football victory at Essex High on Sept. 15.
The Hornets registered a 3-0 advantage at halftime over the Lakers.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Hornets held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Essex faced off against Rutland.
Hartford routs BFA St. Albans
Hartford rolled past BFA St. Albans for a comfortable 49-27 victory in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
Recently on Sept. 1, BFA St. Albans squared off with Mt. Mansfield in a football game.
