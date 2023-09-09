Otter Valley overwhelms Mount Abraham
Otter Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 29-7 win against Mount Abraham in Vermont high school football action on Sept. 9.
Champlain Valley tops BFA St. Albans
Champlain Valley earned a convincing 29-7 win over BFA St. Albans in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 9.
The Redhawks fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Bobwhites / Comets' expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Redhawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.
In recent action on Sept. 1, BFA St. Albans faced off against Mt. Mansfield.
North Country Union prevails over Lyndon Institute
North Country Union recorded a big victory over Lyndon Institute 42-18 in Vermont high school football on Sept. 9.
In recent action on Sept. 1, North Country Union faced off against Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op.
