Welcome to October! The crispness in the air makes it a great season for sports. Grab a sweatshirt or jacket and get out to watch your favorite team (or teams) play while enjoying this weather. Soccer games will start at 4 p.m. this month. SAT test on Saturday.

The football team (1-4) lost to Rice 38-14. The Hornets were down 24-0 at the half and scored two touchdowns in the second half. Grady Corkum, off a one-yard run, and Tyler Millette’s 14-yard scamper equalled rushing TDs for Essex. Colchester Friday at 7 p.m. The JVs edged Mt. Mansfield Union 48-44 in an old fashion shootout. The Essex offensive barrage was led by Walker Root (huge, critical catches) who had two TDs, Will Couture and Sam Bowen each had a single TD. The frosh host Fairfax this week.

The varsity boys’ soccer team upped its record to 5-0-3 with two more wins last week. They beat Burr & Burton by a score of 4-0 and shutout BFA 1-0. They have only allowed four goals all fall. This week they are in action Wednesday and Friday nights at Burlington and South Burlington. The JVs defeated B&B and tied BFA. The frosh squad continues to roll. They picked up their sixth straight win of the fall last week over rival Champlain Valley Union. Home and away vs SB and MMU this week.

The varsity girls’ soccer team went 1-1 losing to CVU by a score of 5-0 and then rebounding to beat BFA by their own score of 5-0. Goal scorers vs the Comets include Abby Robbins assisted by Emma Legg early in the game, Souma Mitra (Natalie McMahon) halfway through the first half, Aiden Bradshaw with three minutes to play in the half, Robbins again (Maddy Young) in the second half and finally Annalise Lubas (sis Emily Lubas) very late in the game. They own a 4-3-1 record with games at St. Johnsbury (including a stop at Marty’s in Danville, I hope!) and CHS. The JVs will also play against St. J and CHS, while JVB team battle BFA Fairfax.

The boys’ and girls’ cross country teams had a nice week of practice. They will race Saturday in the annual Woods Trail Run in Thetford. It’s also the site of the Vt. state meet later in the month. Both teams look forward to the challenge.

The girls’ golf team placed fourth in the North Country Invitational last week. Ashley Stempek shot 106 and Olivia Chan 117. They are back on the course twice this week. The boys were fourth in the NVAC following CVU, Rice and BFA. They totaled 350 pts. as Sam Foster shot 84, Brennan Moreau 85, Patrick Copper 87 and Jack Poratti 101. They hit the links in the state qualifier Wednesday.

The field hockey team saw their winning streak end at six games as they dropped a 2-1 game to SB over there on Friday evening. They own a sparkling 6-2 record with three weeks left in the season. CVU and BHS this week. The JVs are 5-1-2 after a 1-1 tie with SB. This team is tough as they play the same schedule. JVB played SB last week, scrimmaged EMS Monday, and takes on B&B and CVU this week.

Girls varsity volleyball went 4-0 sweeping four teams, winning 12 straight matches and is now 8-0. They are dominating their competition. They shut out SB with impressive skill and smart play. Rachel Yandow slammed down seven service aces, Valerie Bessette led the team in passing and defensive digs. Maddie Folsom played very strong on offense with nine kill attacks, Jazmin Munson had five blocks and two block assists for the win. Verses Vermont Commons, Kayla Boutin set a season record of 15 service aces, Folsom had seven aces and seven kill attacks and Munson led the team in blocking. At MMU Lizzie Goodrich played extremely well leading the team in service aces, kills and blocks. Bessette played excellent defense and was second in service aces; and in St. J., Jessie Rose served strong for a total of 10 aces, Yandow was the kill leader, and Folsom led the team with five perfectly timed stuff blocks at the net. One match this week at BHS. The boys’ varsity team shutout SB 3-0, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17, and is now 5-1 with Enosburg on Tuesday.

The cheerleaders are doing a super job this fall once again.

In a game I have been waiting for, Albert D. Lawton School and Essex Middle School soccer teams met Thursday afternoon. Was in the dark about the game but noticed the ADL girls walking Pleasant St. to EHS as I was on my way to Red Cross for a donation. Wish I had known as I would have loved to ref the games. In the boys’ game ADL charged out to a 4-1 lead. The Eagles rallied to score the final three goals to salvage a 4-4 tie. The EMS girls beat ADL 4-0 in a strong performance. Breya Montague scored the game’s first goal unassisted in the first half. Montague then banged in a pass from Amelia Davis in the second half for a 2-0 lead. She may have inherited some of her soccer skills from her mom who starred for Johnson State College as a high-scoring forward. The Eagles’ third score was on a Montague pass to Josie Smith. Smith accounted for the final goal for the high scoring Town middle school.

It’s the Yanks and A’s in the AL Wild Card game at the Stadium Wednesday. Winner plays the Sox Friday. NL has a couple of playoff games to determine the Central – Cubs vs Brewers and the West – Dodgers vs Rockies. The WC will be decided. Astros host the Indians too. Just a thought, if the Red Sox don’t win the World Series, it would be a major choke.

Results are in for the Silver Foxes 2018 Spring Cup Tourney at the Links Thursday Sep. 27. The 2018 champion was Charles Kail (by a match of cards based on the first Handicap Hole (#2) Kail 4 – Eccleston 5). The 2018 Net Winner was Paul Wanderlich. Charles Kail walked away with three skins, while Art Bafle, George Brooks, Art Edwards, John Young and Bob Maritano each grabbed one apiece. Charles Kail also had a hole in one to round out a solid tournament of play.

Happy Birthday Laura Cristelli, Alyssa Poulin, Melanie Theriault, Tory Couture, Lindsay Keppler, Antonia Armstrong-Laird, Lilli Graham, Jason Lefebvre, Izy Esposito, Big Lenny Noel, Scott Mosher, Jamaica’s Alecia Lawson, Jason Smith and Addison Bara.