The fall sports regular season is over. Now it’s time for the playoffs. State championship cross country meet this weekend. Again, please refer to our Essex High School athletic website for game-specific schedules. Below see my hypothesis/prognostications for the Hornets. Still some time to hit the links. Just bring a coat. ACT test Saturday.

The football team rose to the occasion Friday night at home to upset playoff-bound Hartford 21-17 in the closing moments of the game. Playing the Hurricanes tough all evening, Drew Gordon’s Hornets rallied to win – and move to 2-6 this fall – with less than a minute to play. Sam Bowen threw the game-winning TD pass to WR Chris Labonte (an 11-yd score) for the win. WR Chris Davis and RB Tyler Millette racked up big plays on the scoring drive. Bowen also connected with Luke Meunier for their first score and Davis for the second. Thomas Hoffman’s end zone INT sealed the victory. They will probably host a game this week. Essex bombed Middlebury 36-12 in their next-to-last JV game. Highlights include TD’s by Will Couture, Wyatt Lamell, Walker Root and Oliver Orvis. QB Ben Serrantonio played solid as well. They hosted Rutland Monday.

The varsity boys’ soccer team went 1-1 to finish the season 9-2-3. They banged up Colchester by a score of 8-1 as Adam Lyon and Nick Osiecki both scored twice while Peter O, Ryan Guerino, Nolan Davis and AJ Mager added goals. St. Johnsbury edged them in the NE Kingdom 1-0. With that loss to the Hilltoppers, they will be the No.3 seed and play Rice this week in a playdown game. Quarters will be Friday. The JVs completed the fall 9-2-2 with two W’s last week and an eight-game unbeaten streak!

The varsity girls’ soccer team went 1-1 to end up 7-6-1. A 2-1 loss to Mt. Mansfield Union saw Huntyr Poulin notched the lone Hornet goal. Essex upset South Burlington 1-0 as Riley Fitzgerald scored on a restart with seven seconds to play in the first half. Yaz Nsame stopped 10 shots, and the D played an excellent game. They come in as the seventh seed and face Spaulding at home in a playdown Wednesday. With a win, they’d play the MMU-MVU winner in a quarterfinal match. The JVs won twice, 4-1 over MMU and 2-0 over SB, and put the exclamation point on an undefeated 13-0 season. Congrats to coach and team. The JVb team defeated Enosburg and were 5-4.

The boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in the NVAC championships in Highgate. The boys continued their run to a championship by literally running away from the field. They scored a mere 28 pts to defeat CVU – 74 and Burlington HS – 85. Individual results looked like this: Henry Farrington was the overall winner in a time of 15:48. Peter Alden ran 3rd 16:16; Jake Wagner 4th 16:28; Ben Stewart 9th17:06; Brady Martisus 11th 17:14; Liam Mack 12th 17:19; and Walker Stapleton 24th 17:55. The Essex girls ran strong and 2nd. CVU took top honors scoring 21 pts. The Hornets chalked up 57 with BHS 3rd 74. Individual finishers saw Natalie Preston 6th 20:00; Lizzie Martell 7th 20:03; Olivia Miller-Johnson 12th 20:26; Morgan Marckres 15th 20:38; Morgan Chadwick – 20:49; Hannah Brisson 19th 20:59; and Heidi Stewart 28th 21:38. Saturday the teams compete in the states down at Thetford. Hope it’s a dry day.

The field hockey team split their games as they were edged 2-1 by CHS and destroyed MIDD 8-1 Thursday on Senior Night. Versus the Tigers, Hannah Neddo scored three times, Jamie Morin banged in two goals and added an assist. Solo scores by Sarah Coulter, Abby Geunther, Morgan McCuin accounted for the final score. Kaylee Moody made a spectacular goal-line save, and goalkeeper Kaylan Ferreira had 11 saves in the big win. The Hornets are ranked fourth in the D-I playoffs and are hosting a first-round game this Thursday. The JVs beat CHS 3-0 and MIDD 5-0. Sydney Martin, Ali Stevens, and Addy Deming all scored vs the Lakers. In the win over the Tigers Tilly Krishna and Rachel Chan each scored twice with Ainsley Thorne notching a goal too. At 10-2-2 the girls’ final six games were shutouts. Great play by the D and GK Nora Cannizzaro. They were also unbeaten in their last nine.

The girls’ volleyball team completed a 14-0 spotless season after defeating St. J 3-0. The girls lost only two sets all fall. In their win over Randolph Union HS Kayla Boutin had two huge serving runs tallying 14 service aces and Lizzie Goodrich led the team with six kills. In their last game vs St. J, Essex finished up the regular season with an exciting shutout win over the Hilltoppers. They won the first two sets convincingly, but the Hilltoppers stormed back in the third with an early 7-3 lead. Boutin served nine in a row to get the Hornets back in the lead. The score stayed close due to strong play by St Johnsbury and several unforced EHS errors. The Hilltoppers led 24-23 when Jessie Rose went to the service line and served out the match to win 26-24. Rose led the offense with 10 kills, Boutin had seven service aces and Jazmin Munson led in blocking. They easily are the No.1 seed in D-I and will host a few home playoff matches.

Great soccer season for the EMS girls. They played to an 8-0-4 record with no end of season middle school tourney. The Eagles outscored their opponents 28-6 in a dominating fall. Team members include: Courtney Frank, Tanisha Gerg, Emily Stevens, Amelia Davis, Manizha Kosimi, Ellie Weimer, Abby Smith, Samara Hosey-Lagoe, Izabela Dozic, Josie Smith, Breya Montague, Emily Fallon, Hailey Routhier, Avery Stockamore, Haylei Lawrence, Nora Robertson, Kelsie Scanlon and Bria Beckage. Great D all fall by Kosimi, Routhier, Robertson and J Smith. Montague led the team in scoring with 11 goals. Frank scored seven and Stockamore four. Greg added five assists and Davis, three. The team was coached by Chris Baker, assistants Kenena Montague and Alan Routhier.

Dodgers vs Red Sox in World Series. You know who I am rooting for…

Happy Birthday going out to Jericho’s Sarah McNulty, Isla Davis, Eric Hathaway, Judi Hagadorn Granucci, Steve Kretz, Katerina Mernicky, Robin Pelechowicz Heiser and Michelle Robitalle Campbell. Anniversary wishes to Matt and Kathleen Fitzgerald. Congrats to Josh and Jen Mitchell on their marriage last weekend.