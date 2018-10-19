Last week of the regular season for the varsity teams. Can’t believe how the fall is flying by. Post season/playoff action begins next week. Check the Essex High School athletic website for game matchups and dates. Warned you about the hats and gloves, though there was an 80+ degree day as well.

The football team dropped their game to Rutland last week. QB Grady Corkum connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tom Hoffman in the fourth quarter. Turnovers plagued the Hornets in this one as Essex fell to 1-6 on the season. This week it’s the Hartford Hurricanes on Friday evening. The JVs fell to Hartford. Highlight included Wyatt Lamell’s 60-yard TD sprint. They played Middlebury on Monday and will be in Rutland to end the season.

The varsity boys’ soccer team absorbed their first defeat of the season in a 2-0 loss to Rice. Elliot Lamanick played well for the Knights. The Hornets responded Friday at the Senior Night game. Dom Minedeo scored the game’s line goal with under three minutes to play in their 1-0 win over Mt. Mansfield Union. The boys own a sparkling 8-1-3 record heading into the final two road games of the fall at Colchester and St. Johnsbury on Wednesday and Friday respectively. 14 Essex seniors were honored along with 10 Cougars. The JVs 6-3-2 went 1-1 coming up short vs Rice and edging MMU. They complete a nice fall season Friday. The freshmen finish an outstanding season this week. Under the guidance of now veteran coach Oli Kranichfeld the boys are 8-1 after dropping a 1-0 OT decision to CVU and a big win over South Burlington last week.

The varsity girls’ soccer team again split their two games last week winning an exciting 1-0 OT match over Burlington as Annalise Lubas banged in the goal off a wild scramble right in front of net at BHS. Gabrielle Knight had the assist while Yasmine Nsame stopped nine shots. They fell to No.1 CVU and are 6-5-1. They wrap up the regular season with games against MMU and SB, home (Senior Night) and away. The JVs won twice and pushed their undefeated streak to 12 games with wins over the Seahorses and Red Hawks. The JV-B team is 4-4 after a 1-1 week. The gals beat CVU and fell to BFA St. Albans. They finished up Monday in Enosburg.

The boys’ and girls’ cross country teams ran well. Friday at Mills Riverside Park the boys placed second out of five teams. Top finisher Atticus Phinney-Anderson took sixth place overall. The girls finished third of four teams. Top finisher Jess Eustis took 17th place.

Saturday in the Burnt Hills Invitational in Saratoga, N.Y. Essex Ran in the Large School Races. The gals ran second of 18. Their top three runners were Natalie Preston – 11th place, 18:56; Lizzie Martell – 18th place, 19:17; and Emma Chadwick – 22nd place, 19:25. The boys were also second of 24 teams losing only to nationally ranked Burnt Hills themselves. Henry Farrington got edged at the line to place third overall, and Peter Alden had a standout race (8th) in front of several of his potential college coaches. Jake Wagner was next in at 27th with sophomore Liam Mack having his best race yet right behind in 28th. Fellow sophomore Brady Martisus came in 30th while Ben Stewart placed 37th. The Hornets took down several of the big teams in New England, making them a true competitor for the New Englands. Next up, the NVAC championships in Missisquoi next Saturday. Some XC notes: 1) 4,892 meters race, that’s a long distance 2) it was noted when you combine all three varsity races the girls placed second out of 57 teams, and the boys would have been second out of 70 teams. Great day in N.Y.!

The field hockey team, 10-2, went 3-0 as they got by CVU 2-1 and Mt. Abe 2-0 on goals from Cory Weimer in the first half and Maddie Reed in the second half. The girls also shutout MMU 1-0. Sarah Coulter from Jamie Morin accounted for the score. Stellar defense by goalkeeper Kaylan Ferreira and her backs, who played great all week. They complete the regular season over the week as they played at Colchester on Tuesday and vs Middlebury on Thursday for Senior Night. The JVs, 8-1-3, won twice; 2-0 over Mt. Abe and a 5-0 shutout of MMU. Any Deming and Rachel Chan scored with Lucy Renaud getting an assist vs the Eagles. In the game against the Cougars, Chan notched a hat trick and Deming and Ali Stevens also scored.

The girls’ golf team finished sixth (132) at last week’s State Championships in Middlebury at the Ralph Myhre course. Here are their scores: Ashley Stempek 110, Kate Connolly 122, Olivia Chan 132 and Isabelle Lupariello. The boy’s placed fourth (354) at Vermont Country Club. Sam Foster led the Hornets carding a 79. Brennan Moreau shot 80, Patrick Cooper 86, Jackson Moore 109 and Alex Simard 115.

The girls’ volleyball team had another amazing week. Sweeps over Harwood and Rice kept their records spotless. They beat the Highlanders 3-0 by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-13. Kayla Boutin led the team in service aces, Jessie Rose and Lizzie Goodrich tied for the most kills and Jazmin Munson had the most blocks. Valerie Bessette played extremely well on defense; she had the most digs and was second in service aces. They clocked Rice 3-0 with scores of 25-4, 25-21, 25-15 as Rachel Yandow led the team with six service aces, Jessie Rose had the most kills and Jazmin Munson led the hornet defense at the net with very strong blocking.

The highlight of their week had to be the R.I. tourney. The girls had a very strong start in the first match. Maddie Folsom served seven in a row to give the Hornets an early lead against a talented Lincoln, R.I. team. The game went back and forth, and EHS held on to win the match by one point. Their match vs North Kingston was very competitive and well played despite losing the second set 26-28. EHS lost both sets to Needham in the third match. In the last match the Hornets were down 23-15 and they fought their way back with scrappy court play, a huge serving run by Rachel Yandow and excellent defense by Kathryn Deibler. The girls ended up losing the set 23-25 but they played exceptionally well all day. Maddie Folsom led the team in service aces, Lizzie Goodrich and Jessie Rose had the most kills and Jazmin Munson led in blocking. At 11-0 now they host Randolph and St. J this week.

The boys are 6-3 with three results looming. BHS and SB last week and end-of-season game at Lyndon Institute on Thursday. Spent Saturday night in Barre at Rock-Toberfest. Great bands and music.

Sox beat the Yanks in the ALDS. Astros dropped the Indians to set up a great matchup in the AL. LA defeated Atlanta while the Brewers clocked the Rockies in the NL. Hey, did the Jags actually beat the Pats this fall because the Cowboys just destroyed them Sunday!

Happy Birthday to Sandy Moore, Gene Nelson, Joanne Stygles, Rachel Seavers, PJ Neverett, Sarah Sherman, Jared Vaughn, Lynn Prentice Holcomb, Michelle Cioffi, Anez Poulin and anniversary wishes to Alyssa and Josh Jacobs,

Sorry to hear about the passing of former neighbor Diane Higgins. Condolences to husband Rich, sons Shane, Chad, Zach and daughter Mindy. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the American Lung Association through www.lung.org. Goto the donate tab and click on “Memorial Gift.”`