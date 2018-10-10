I so enjoy October. Warm days, some chill, noticed a little frost last week, and sporting events every day! Some teams have 2 weeks left in the regular season. Every game now takes on major importance. One state championship in the books. Might be time to dig up gloves and hats just in case.

Our football team fell 28-7 to CHS last week. Essex could not keep up with the speed and strength of the Lakers. They had a few impressive moments but not enough to notch the win. Luke Williams sprinted 40 yards for a TD while Tyler Millette gained 59 yds on the ground. Next Friday they take a trip down Rt 7 to battle Rutland. The jv’s played Hartford this week while the frosh were involved in a close, exciting game vs BFA Fairfax before dropping a 20-16 decision last week. Highlights include an Alex Katsnelson 60 yd TD run, and Ben Serrintonio’s pass to Walker Root that covered 50 yds and set up the Hornets first TD by Will “Paul Bunyan” Couture.

The varsity boys soccer team improved to 7-0-3 with 2 wins last week. Essex edged BHS 1-0 on Noah Palker’s goal and tremendous defense. Friday evening, they blanked a good SB squad 4-0 as Peter Osieki scored twice, 1 goal from about 30 yds out. Birthday boy Stefan Digangi and hardworking Spencer Towle had the others. It’s Rice and MMU at home this week. The jv’s got by BHS 3-0 and tied SB to improve to 5-2-2. Coach Bill O’Neil still has got it! The freshman reeled off their 7th straight win, a 5-0 shutout of the MMU Cougars. This train keeps rolling. Tree Farm games M/T/TH vs CVU, SB, and BHS. Catch a game.

The varsity girls soccer team split two games last week to move their record to 5-4-1. They defeated a talented St.J team 2-0 then went down 1-0 to CHS on Saturday. The Hornets play at BHS Wednesday evening and host CVU Saturday morning. By my investigative journalism skills, the JVs are 9-0 after wins over the Hilltoppers and the Lakers, the latter a 1-0 squeaker Sat in CHS. Still no info re JVB team who played FFX last week and CVU and BFA this week. Their finale is in Enosburg Monday.

The boys and girls cross country teams competed in NH Saturday in the annual Woods Trail Run in Thetford. Big meet. Lots of quality teams, and a ton from out of state. As I stated last week, it’s also the site of the VT state meet. Here’s a look at the results…..the Essex boys continued their success this season by winning the Woods Trail Run on Saturday. They topped the 51-team field with an impressive low 55 points. U-32 2nd 99 and BHS 3rd 159. Henry Farrington continues to show that he is one of the top runners in New England by placing 2nd overall. He was barely edged out by a runner from Mass. Peter Alden (6th), Jake Wagner (12th), Brady Martisus (15th), Liam Mack (20th) and Ben Stewart (29th) were the other top Hornets all running strong races. They head to Saratoga next weekend to run with some of the top teams in the East at the Burnt Hills Invitational. The girls ran well placing 3rd with 188 pts: Natalie Preston 27, Lizzie Martell 37, Hannah Brisson 39, Emma Chadwick 46, Olivia Miller-Johnson 47, Morgan Marckres 98, Ary Wilson 111. They will also race in Saratoga.

The girls golf team competed in the NVAC Metro Championships and the State Qualifier. This week it’s the State Championship Final in Middlebury at the Ralph Myhre course. Same deal for the boys as they played in the qualifier at Equinox last week and placed 4th to qualify for states at VCC this week. Brennan Moreau won medalist honors carding a barely-over par 74. Sam Foster 81, Patrick Cooper 88, Jackson Moore 95, and Alex Simard 106. Good luck to all. Hit ‘em straight! Congrats to Scott Liguori on his runner-up finish in the Links Jr. Club Championship.

The field hockey team blew past BHS 3-1 running their record to 7-2. The gals are 2nd , 3rd, or 4th in the D-I standings as playoffs approach. In a 3-game week they have CVU, Mt. Abe, and MMU.

The JVs beat BHS 1-0 on a goal by Andy Deming. They own a solid 5-2-2 record and mirror the VG’s schedule. JVB played SB to a scoreless tie and end the season this week vs CVU and Montpelier.

The girls volleyball team upped their undefeated record to 9-0 after they beat Burlington 3-0. Scores – 25-9, 25-23, 25-16. Lizzie Goodrich hit very well from the right side with 9 kills employing her trademark slide attack. Jessie Rose led the team in service aces and Jazmin Munson had the most blocks. In their 9 matches they have only lost 1 set. Incredible! This week they play 4 matches highlighted by a Saturday invite in RI. The boys varsity squad is 6-2 after a 3-0 win over Enosburg. 3 matches vs VTC, BHS, and SB.

Bass fishing state championships were held Saturday. History made and congrats to the Lakers. Fine showing by the Hornets – 6:30 am start – as RUHS and Twinfield finished 2nd and 3rd. ESPN’s Buster Onley would be proud.

Went to Bove’s in Milton on the first try of Mark Bove’s 1st Friday of the month dinner night. We were 85th in line and were seated in the 2nd wave. The aroma of sauce and meatballs brought me back to their original restaurant in downtown Burlington. The bread, the salad, the spaghetti, meatballs, lasagna, and the sauce were more than delicious. Also saw a protester on Rt 7. Thought he might just have better things to do!

Yanks beat the A’s in the AL WC game to put them in the ALDS vs Red Sox. Series to be decided this week. Astro’s lead the Indians; LA leads Atlanta; the Brewers eliminated the Rockies. Championship series begin this week.

Happy Birthday wishes Gavin Vile, John Ferris, Katelyn Masch, Stan Williams, Kadi Burroughs Luchsinger, Jess Sherman, Josh Lee, Shelby Keefe, Stephanie Frank Begnoche, Justin Norris, Vicki Cavallari, Megan Kuitems, Stef DiGangi, Jamie Kida. Happy Anniversary to Mike and Kathy Plageman #39 and Scott and Diane Slocum #38 I believe.

Sad news: friend Dick Couture passed away last week at 79. An SMC grad ’61, a USAF vet, IMB’er, worked for St. Anthony’s/Christ the King parishes and Christ the King School, a golfer, and an accomplished basketball official. In fact, I heard they dedicated the gym floor at CTK in his honor renaming it the Dick Couture Court. Donations may be made to Christ the King School or Rice Memorial High School. On-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com.