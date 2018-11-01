By JOE GONILLO

Ready for Halloween? Hope so. November arrives, so say goodbye to any weather that might have a hint of warmth. Two more state championships are in the books while playoffs continue with semi’s and finals this week. Congratulations going out to the boys’ cross country team on winning the D-I state title Saturday. The girls ran second. Soccer and field hockey playoff results to follow. Some important games this week. Exciting football game last week, too. SAT on Saturday.

As they have done all season, the Essex boys’ XC team literally buried the rest of the state to earn back-to-back state championships. Easily the best team in the state. On a typical state meet day in Thetford, it snowed, rained and was very cold. Just before the varsity boys’ race the snow turned into rain. At the start line the Hornets were the only team smiling. They love the rain and mud, and they ran like it. When the gun went off, Henry Farrington immediately surged to the front. The plan was for him to simply run away from everyone from the beginning and that is exactly what he did. No one ever got close and Farrington won his first individual state championship. He smiled crossing the finish line and looked back to see a pack of his teammates coming in. Peter Alden finished 3rd with Jake Wagner right behind in 5th. Senior captain Ben Stewart continued his hot streak placing 8th as soph teammates Brady Martisus and Liam “Muscle” Mack ran 10th and 11th. Sophomore Walker Stapleton, running in his first big varsity race, placed 23rd. The future certainly looks bright with four of these seven runners returning next season. Burlington High School was second with 65 pts. followed by St. Johnsbury, South Burlington, and CVU all scoring in the 100’s. In the JV race, the conditions had worsened. The course was a mud pit and it was flat out cold. The rain and snow combo continued but the runners still raced well. Senior Connor Goodrich put a stamp on his season by blistering the field to win the race. Sophs Atticus Phinney-Anderson was next in (6th), followed by Charles Martell (8th), Nathan Wu (10th), and Val Laverty (15th). CVU won the girls’ title, but Essex ran a strong second, scoring 67 pts. Lizzie Martell crossed the finish line first in 4th with Natalie Preston 12th, Hannah Brisson 14th and Olivia M-J 16th in a nice tight pack. Emma Chadwick 21st, Morgan Mackres 24th and Heidi Stewart 48th rounded out the Hornets’ top seven. BHS 79, St. J 115 and CHS 165 were the top five teams. Ary Wilson was the top JV runner in sixth. Both teams will make the trip to New England’s, which are in two weeks Manchester, N.H. After that, the boys will continue to Nike XC Regionals in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Two weeks later they will attempt to qualify for Nationals. This team has the talent to do well and the heart to make this dream a possibility. If you see them running around town in the next four weeks, give them a wave.

The football team closed out its season on a high note beating CVU for the second time this fall on Friday night in front of their home crowd 13-12. Offensively Tyler Millette ran for over 150 yards in the win including TD runs of 8 and 35 – the latter the game-winner. Sam Bowen, Grady Corkum and Luke Meunier (jet sweep specials) also played well offensively. Chris Labonte, Will Couture and Keshon Peters played monster games on D as Essex finished with two W’s in a row and a 3-6 fall. The JV’s fell in their finale 40-18 to Rutland. Hornet TD’s scored by Will Couture, Phelan Alger and Alex Katsnelson. Solid season for the boys!

The varsity boys’ soccer team crushed Rice 6-0 in their playdown game to more than make up for their regular season loss. Hornet goals scored were three by Ryan Guerino, Tyler Routhier, Spencer Towle and Jonah “the Rock’ Janero. The defense was smothering as was the play of GK’ers Gordon Schmalz and Tyler Elias. They hosted BFA St. Albans Friday afternoon in the quarters and defeated the Bobwhites 4-1 to improve to 11-2-3. Guerino scored twice with Routhier and Adam Lyon adding goals. The win vaults them into the semifinals vs St. J in Hilltopper land up in the NE Kingdom Tuesday. CVU vs BHS in the other semi. Finals are slated at BHS Saturday.

The varsity girls’ soccer team is playing in the semi’s. They made it to the Final Four by winning two games in somewhat nasty weather. First they shutout SHS 4-0 behind a strong D and goals from Huntyr Poulin (who had two), Annalise Lubas and Maddy Young. Then they traveled to Jericho to play the tough No.2 seeded Cougars coached by former Hornet Katie Goodwin. In yet another brilliant defensive performance the teams battled to a scoreless tie in regulation and through double OT. That’s zero goals in two postseason games. In the PK round the Hornets came through in the clutch. Emma Whitney, Souma Mitra, Huntyr Poulin and Natalie McMahon banged in their PK’s outscoring MMU 4-1 for the win in an exciting game. GK Yaz Nsame (who also sang a beautiful National Anthem at Friday’s football game) came through with her best game of the fall stopping 18 shots over 100 minutes of soccer and MMU’s first two PK’s to give Essex a big advantages in the shootout. The girls, now 9-6-1, face No.3 Colchester with a shot to go to Saturday’s finals at BHS vs the SB-CVU winner.

The field hockey team sadly saw their fall season come to an abrupt end Thursday with a 2-1 loss to the Rice Golden Knights. The No.4 Hornets got a goal from high scoring forward

Hannah Neddo, pretty good defense, and solid goaltending from Kaylan Ferreira. Final record 11-4. Well done!

The No.1 ranked girls’ volleyball team shutout St. J in their quarterfinal match 3-0 by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-14. It was their fifteenth straight win, as they continued their unbeaten season as they advanced to the semifinals. After a slow start in the first set, the Hornets played well in the second and third sets for a strong finish. Maddie Folsom had a great game and led the team in service aces, kills and blocks. They hosted Lyndon in the semi’s Tuesday. Finals may be at St. Michael’s College on Saturday.

The boys’ volleyball squad took care of business as well. The No.3 Hornets defeated the No.6 Seahorses in a quarterfinal match on Thursday. They advanced to the semi’s vs No.2 Lyndon Institute at Lyndon Monday. Finals should be Saturday at SMC.

Congratulations to former Hornet and Providence FH star Jenna Puleo on scoring her first career college goal. It will be the first of many more to come.

Congrats to the Red Sox for winning the World Series.

Happy Birthday wishes former EJ residents Don Hathaway and Linda Stearns Doherty, former two-time Hornet 100m dash state champ Heather Garner-Hamm, Pam Putzier, former shot and discus champ Jason Lang, Brandy Henderson and George Murtie.