By JOE GONILLO

Happy November. I’m sure there still is some Halloween candy hanging around your house. Be strong; don’t eat it all! Congrats to our girls’ volleyball team on its state championship Saturday at St. Michael’s College. Some exciting football news of the powderpuff variety can be found below. Still some fall sports left. FYI – first day of winter sports is Monday, Nov. 26. Let the Thanksgiving countdown begin!

Congratulations to the girls’ volleyball team on winning the 2018 D-I state title. The Hornets once again shut out their opponent, this time CVU, winning in three straight sets 25-20, 25-14 and 25-17. They completed an undefeated season with a sparkling 17-0 record.

The Hornets defended their title and won in a dominant fashion to claim their second straight state championship. CVU started strong with a 4-0 lead but EHS stormed back with strong serving by Rachel Yandow to tie it up at 4-4. The score stayed close for most of the set, but the Hornets pulled away winning the first set 25-20. They held onto that momentum going into the second set with another hot taking a 10-2 lead winning 25-14. EHS took the final set 25-17 with every single Hornet on the roster playing top quality volleyball. Jessie Rose crushed the ball into CVU’s defensive all day and led with eight kills. Jazmin Munson had four kills and seven stuff blocks against the CVU hitters. Maddie Folsom led the team with four service aces and also had four kills.

Our No. 3 boys’ volleyball team fell in the semis to a good No. 2 Lyndon Institute team by 3-1 in match play. The Hornets had a fine season ending with a record of 8-6. LI defeated EHS 3-1 in their season finale. CVU won states Saturday at SMC.

The varsity boys’ soccer team saw their fall come to an end in the semifinals last week. Over in the Kingdom, No. 2 St. Johnsbury edged by them 2-1 scoring a goal in the first half and early in the second. Adam Lyon put No. 3 Essex on the board by way of a slick penalty shot cutting the deficit to a lone goal. Sadly, the boys could not get any closer and fell a score short in getting to the finals. They played great soccer all season and played to a record of 11-3-3 one of their best in recent years. CVU easily beat the Hilltoppers 4-1 in Saturday’s final at Burlington High School in somewhat nasty weather.

The varsity girls’ soccer team also lost a close game in the semis to Colchester High School. The No. 2 Lakers jumped on the Hornets less than two minutes into the game forcing EHS to play from behind all game. Though they pressured their opponents, Essex could not bang in the equalizer. Colchester added an insurance goal to vault them into the finals. Ending with a record of 9-7-1, the girls came together and had a great season. CVU edged the Lakers in the state championship Saturday morning in a messy rain.

The Essex boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will be on their way to the New England’s Friday for Saturday’s big meet. Race site is Manchester, N.H. Reported a couple of weeks ago that they may continue their season and compete in the Nike XC Regionals in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Good luck and have fun.

Football news of the powderpuff variety. The Annual Athletic Leadership Council Charity Bowl will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff is slated for 10 a.m. The charity the students have chosen is the National Organization for Women Foundation. This foundation promotes the women’s “love your body” campaign, deals with crises in family courts and works toward global justice and equality for women. All proceeds from the Charity Bowl will go towards helping this cause. Please come out to support the junior and senior girls as they fight on the gridiron to support your mothers, wives and daughters.

Congratulations to former EHS track and field hurdle star Jason Polakowski, who was recently named to the strength training staff of the Philadelphia Phillies. Nice promotion from Bryant College to the MLB. You know I will be texting him for tickets – even in Fla.!

So last week I sent out congrats to the Red Sox. Then I read their manager, Alex Cora, lost it a bit with his “S#*k it” comment at their parade. Come on, junior. Rookie manager, pressed all the right buttons in 2018…show how to win with class. Tough to backpedal on this one.

