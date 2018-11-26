HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

One of my favorite holidays, so I hope you enjoy the turkey, food, your family and friends, football, Turkey Bowl games and the relaxing weekend. Be careful on Black Friday. One more week of November until we hit the Christmas month. There was yet another delicious Thanksgiving dinner at Essex Alliance Church Sunday evening. Thankful for roast beef, pie, all who attended and made the event happen.

Congratulations to Essex’ Les Johnson on his induction to the Vermont Soccer Association’s Hall of Fame last week. The long-time EHS physical education teacher and area soccer coach (youth, high school, club and college) was honored in the class of 2018. Also on the list were coaches David Saward and John Werner, along with official/organizer Del Romagnoli. Their unselfish dedication and contribution to soccer in the state of Vermont made this a well deserving honor. Also Albert D. Lawton School’s Hector Tamayo of the Nordic Soccer Club was recognized as the Girls’ Competitive Coach of the Year. Congrats to all!

The North all-stars defeated the South all-stars last weekend 57-35 the annual high school football exhibition series in Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University. QB Jake Cady of St. Johnsbury led the way for northern squad by throwing for over 400 yards, 4 touchdowns, and ran for two more TDs. Tyler Millette and Keshon Peters represented the Hornets. Area players who scored included Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson (MMU), Bailey Olsen (Colchester), Ryan Byrnes (Rice), John Rousseau (Rice) and Jehric Hackney (MMU). Here’s a look at the North’s roster – BFA-St. Albans: Cooper Cioffi, Mark Howrigan, Noah Vincellette; Burlington-South Burlington: Sean Clarke, Manny Dodson, Robbie Mafuta; Champlain Valley: Bennett Cheer; Colchester: Mike Blair, Justin Datillio, Bailey Olson; Essex:Tyler Millette, Keshon Peters; Fairfax-Lamoille: Jared Salls; Lyndon: Kayden Lewis, Fred Thomas; Milton: Jake Laware, Colby Mason, Josh McQuinn, Brandan Tinker; Missisquoi: Payton Tardy; Mount Mansfield: Patrick Burke, Dylan Davis, Jehric Hackney, Mark Howland, Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson and David Seymour; Mount Abraham: Kevin Pearsall; North Country: Alex Haugwitz, Colby LeMay; Rice: Ryan Byrnes, Evan Eaton, Connor Ritchie, John Rousseau and Andrew Snell; St. Johnsbury: Jake Cady, Shawn Guckin, Lamin Latikka and Ren Smith; Spaulding: Sam Bigglestone, Casey Payette and Corey John and for U-32: Ryan Barr, Andrew Proteau, Logan Wedge and Gaige Williams.

UVM men’s basketball lost games at Kansas and Louisville last week. Though they came up as L’s, the experience the Cats gained will be vital to their season, conferences games and American East Tourney.

Turkey Bowls are happening this week. Hope to have updates for you next week.

Fantasy football leagues are closing in on the final weeks of the regular season.

The first day of winter sports practice/tryouts is this Monday, Nov. 26. Hope all your boxes are checked, papers/physicals up to date and online registration complete…or else!

Happy Birthday, as November turns to December, to former EHS English teacher Carol Willey, Lora Waldmen, Annah Sullivan, Becky Barrows, Frank Antonucci, Beth Leavitt and Eagles’ fan Trevor Rushford.

Loved every second of our Conn. visit last weekend to celebrate granddaughter’s Gianna’s birthday with her and our daughter. Well, the blizzard we drove through in parts of Mass. and Conn. was horrible; three hours on the Merritt Parkway to get to Stamford in what usually takes 50 minutes. Drive safe out there!