By JOE GONILLO

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Best wishes for a safe, healthy and prosperous new year. Below you will find a recap of some recent games and contests. The Christmas Wish List was a tad long, so if you didn’t see your name, check the column on-line at EssexReporter.com. Enjoy the college football championship game and NFL playoffs. Stay warm!

The Essex Varsity Wrestling Holiday Results saw Essex split its squad and attend two tournaments over the holiday weekend. The experienced veterans attended the prestigious 2018 George Bossi Lowell, Mass. Holiday Tournament. 76 teams from across New England attended event. Essex placed 17th with 89 points. 170 lbs Seth Carney 2nd; 182 lbs James Danis 3rd; 113 lbs Ben Stewart 7th. The remainder of the team participated in the 47th Annual Hubie J. Wagner Middlebury Tournament. The Hornets finished fourth out of 12 teams with 88.5 points. 106 lbs Christian Stygles – Champion, William Einhorn – third place, Elliot Powell – fourth place; 126 lbs Jake Sunderland – third place, River Koval – fourth place, 138 lbs Wyatt Lamell – second place; 160 lbs. William Danis – third place. Congratulations to Seth Carney for notching his 100th career finish before Christmas vacation.

Boys hockey started 2-0-1 beating Stowe 8-1 and Spaulding High School 3-1 before tying Canton, N.Y. but falling in a tourney shootout. Spaulding and BFA are next up.

Girls hockey started the winter 5-1 behind some strong defense. The Hornets clubbed Massena, N.Y. 8-1, shutout Hingham, Mass. 2-0 and then Stowe 3-0 and CVU 7-0. In N.H., Essex beat Hanover 4-1 then fell to arch-rival BFA 2-1. They play again at Middlebury then host Harwood/Northfield and Woodstock.

Gymnastics results saw Essex defeat the South Burlington Wolves 127.67-91.3. Highlighted scores include

Vault:

1st place: Ella Lesny 8.45

2nd place: Amelia Frisbee 7.9

3rd place: Gabby Schmida: 7.85

Bars:

1st place: Claire Emery: 7.4

2nd place: Livia Ball: 7.3

3rd place: Abby Brooks: 7.1

Beam

1st place: Abby Brooks 9.05

2nd place: Ella Lesny: 8.7

3rd place: Abbey Gleason 8.35

Floor

1st place: Ella Lesny: 9.05

2nd place: Livia Ball: 8.1

3rd place: Claire Emery: 7.85

The week before Christmas CVU snuck by EHS 131.4 – 131.2; yes they lost by 0.2 pts to the 2018 defending champs. This Hornet team has 1 SRs and 3 JRs. Anna Charlton is also coaching the girls this season.

Boys basketball is 1-3 after 2 losses to Colchester 59-41 and Mt. Mansfield Union 51-37. U-32 and Rice are next. The JVs are 3-1 losing to the MMU Cougars after opening with three convincing wins. The freshman are 4-0, athletic and deep.

The girls’ basketball team is 4-2 dropping an OT decision to MMU then edging U-32 34-28 as Anna Sabourin scored 8 pts. and Emma Whitney added 7 of her own. BFA is next. The JVs are 2-0.

The indoor track and field team has quietly competed in three meets at UVM. Dealing with issues such as space, meet facilities, the weather and others, the coaches and athletes are practicing, working on technique and improving. The boys finished first and the girls second in the last meet of 2018. Next meet is Saturday.

Nordic skiing results from over break: Essex hosted classic meet on Thursday Dec. 27 at Sleepy Hollow Ski Center and Charles Martell took first place in the varsity boys race. Newcomer Madeleine Moino finished first for EHS JV girls and 8th overall in her first race.

BHS hosted a skate meet on Dec. 29 at Sleepy Hollow Ski Center and for the second meet in a row where Martell skied to first place in the varsity meet! Walker Stapleton was first place for the JV Boys and Caleb Brott placed eighth for JV Boy.

Alpine skiing kicks off its season at Smuggler’s Notch on Thursday.

The bowlers placed second in the first match of the winter. They are back at the lanes Saturday vs. Burlington, SB and Enosburg.

Congratulations in order for Marty Richards, the Mount Mansfield football coach, who was recently named Vt. head coach for this summer’s annual Shrine Game.

To former Cougar Marc Burg, whose Jettsters team won our Beyond Incompetent Fantasy Football playoffs, congratulations as well.

A final congratulations to Middlebury/San Diego nephew Derek Hathaway and fiancé Nikki Boudah on their recent pre-Christmas engagement.

UVM cut 3.5 scholarships saving $180,000 from M/W Track and Field, Cross Country, and M/W Swimming. Sad to hear.

Happy Birthday Sara Stark, Jason Polakowski, Ed Simon, Gina Sobrero, John Dorighi, Stacey Davis, Nicola Anderson, Bob Gaskins, Karin Bloom, Whitney Elliot, Derek Kearns, Allison Duffy, Lindsay Falby, CJ Gardner….

Condolences to the family of EAC’s Jane Harrocks who passed away last week. Jane was a beautiful woman and spent her 80+ years on earth helping others, running and participating in Bible studies, active in EAC and listening to Welsh music.