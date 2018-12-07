By JOE GONILLO

Breaking news: the paper sent me to Negril, Jamaica to cover Sunday’s Reggae Marathon. (Thank you editor – and Fantasy Football rival – Ben Chiappinelli for assigning me. No need to tell the bosses.) Runners from all over the world (USA, Caribbean, Europe and Asia) gathered to compete. They happily hit the streets for a 5 a.m. start. Congratulations to the lone Vermonter, our own Alicia Goodkind, who ran the 10k in 1:04.02 and placed 259th out of 1336 runners and impressive 84th of 876 females. Still trying to make contact, but great job! Hope she sees this when she returns home! Speaking of Vt., we should be home by now…sadly.

All-star volleyball teams

Girls’ First team

Essex: Valerie Bessette, Amelia Duffy, Maddie Folsom, Jessie Rose, Rachel Yandow.

Burlington: Meghan Lavoie.

Champlain Valley: Julia Daggett, Olivia Werner.

Mount Mansfield: Beth Syverson, Syrah Wright.

Rice: Abi Jones.

South Burlington: Savana Goslovich, Meika Shuman.

Second team

Essex: Grace Asoera.

Champlain Valley: Mekkena Boyd, Makenzie Detch, Natalie Senior, Rayona Silverman.

Mount Mansfield: Lily Wolf.

Rice: Olivia Holmes.

South Burlington: Kaleigh Plumeau, Kristen Precourt.

Honorable mention

Essex: Lizzie Goodrich.

Champlain Valley: Alli Selwah. Enosburg: Randi Berry.

Mount Mansfield: Kimmy Buzzell.

South Burlington: Aiyana Chastenay, Hunter Delaney.

Boys’ First team

Essex: Liam Chisholm, Michael Duffy, Jacob Gookin, Zach Schmalz.

Burlington: Duy Tran.

Champlain Valley: Noah Allen, Baker Angstman, Jacob Boliba, Ethan Harvey, Alden Randall, Devin Rogers.

Second team

Essex: Jackson Baker, Will Surratt.

Burlington: Jiaming Xia.

Champlain Valley: Liam Freeman, Raz Hansen, Storm Rushford, Cooper Snipes.

Mount Mansfield: Aaron Graning, Luke Walters.

Congrats to all.

Congrats to Essex High School Senior cross-country and track and field athlete Peter Alden, who moments ago signed his official letter of intent to attend and compete for Siena College next fall! We are all very proud of this incredible accomplishment!

