The second week of winter sports saw scrimmages and some opening contests – mini results below. Things really get rolling this week. Check the Hornets’ athletic website for specific games and times. The weather is only getting colder, so bundle up if you are headed outside. Christmas Wish List may make an appearance next week as we close in on Christmas Day.

Week 1 schedule was highlighted by the following contests: The Essex Varsity Wrestling Team opened the season Saturday, Dec. 8 at St. Johns in Shrewsbury, Mass. They ended the day with four wins and one loss – Essex – 60 Quabbin, Mass. – 18; Essex – 34 Weymouth, Mass. – 46; Essex 46 Algonquin, Mass. – 36; Essex – 51 St. Johns Shrewsbury, Mass. – 27; Essex – 45 King Phillip, Mass. 27. Congrats to junior James Danis who achieved his 100th Varsity High School Victory. Other undefeated wrestlers Saturday: Ben Stewart, Calvin Leo and Seth Carney.

The Junior Varsity traveled to Otter Valley for a JV tournament. No team score but the following wrestlers placed: River Koval – 2nd; Dyland Sordiff-Shand – 3rd, Nevin Mack – 2nd, Oliver Orvis – 1st, Scott Mathieu – 3rd and Kameron Cyr – 3rd.

Boys’ hockey scrimmaged in N.Y., while girls’ hockey scrimmaged at MVU. Gymnastics participated in the Green Mountain Gymnastics Clinic.

Boys’ and Girls’ basketball down in Rutland saw our boys drop a 61-53 decision to the 2017 state champs. Robbie Meslin led EHS scoring 13 points. Stephen Astor added 11 and Parker Whitney 10. The girls were edged 47-46 by the Red Raiders on a late steal that sealed the game. Sarah Coulter led Essex with 15 points (including three 3-pointers). Adrienne Noyes and Anna Sabourin each scored eight.

All-State Football Honors

Division I

Coach of the year: Marty Richards, Mount Mansfield.

OFFENSE

First team

Quarterback: Ryan Byrnes, Rice;

Running back: Jehric Hackney, Mount Mansfield;

Receiver: Chris Davis, Essex; Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson, Mount Mansfield; Bailey Olson, Colchester; John Rousseau, Rice; Andrew Snell, Rice.

Line: Mike Blair, Colchester; Patrick Burke, Mount Mansfield; Russell Chase, Colchester; Justin Dattilio, Colchester; Evan Eaton, Rice; Mark Howland, Mount Mansfield;

DEFENSE

First team

Line: Mike Blair, Colchester; Brett Bohlmann, Burlington-South Burlington; Russell Chase, Colchester; Noah Crossman, Rutland; Evan Eaton, Rice; Robbie Mafuta, Burlington-South Burlington; Conroy O’Donnell, Colchester; Keshon Peters, Essex; Bailey Piper, Mount Mansfield.

Linebacker: Patrick Burke, Mount Mansfield; Seth Carney, Essex; Justin Dattilio, Colchester; Dylan Davis, Mount Mansfield; Manny Dodson, Burlington-South Burlington; David Seymour, Mount Mansfield;

Back: Ryan Brynes, Rice; Grady Corkum, Essex; Bryce DiNardo, Mount Mansfield; Jaden Elsinger, Mount Mansfield; Tyler Millette, Essex; Andrew Snell, Rice.

Returner: Silas Diamond, Mount Mansfield;

Punter: Alex Beaureguard, Rice; Asa Carlson, Mount Mansfield;

The CVU girls’ cross country team finished 19th (after a prerace ranking of 22nd) at Nationals two weeks ago. Running on Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore. Red Hawks Ella Whitman and Alice Larson were the first two runner across the line for the Hinesburg team: Whitman 79th and Larson 84th. Chloe Silverman 158th, Jasmine Nails 167th, Cate Noel 170th, Sadie Holmes 177th and Alicia Veronneau 185th were their finishing places. 22 teams and 202 runners competed in the girls’ championship race.

So very sad to hear about the high school students’ deaths in St. Albans and Jericho. Not sure what to say except condolences to families, friends and schools. We need to do something to stop this from happening.. The Dec. 10 meeting at EHS might have been a start.