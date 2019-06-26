A senior official in the Vt. Air National Guard was arrested last week for allegedly possessing and transporting child pornography.

Scott Brochu, 47, of Essex, pleaded not guilty in federal court last week to charges of unlawfully transporting child pornography and possession of the illicit images. If convicted on both charges, he faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 30 years imprisonment.

Brochu is being represented by attorney Craig Nolan, who said his client is innocent. “We expect that the evidence will bear this out by the end of the court process,” Nolan wrote in an email to The Reporter.

Brochu was arrested last Friday near his Brigham Hill Rd. home following a joint investigation from Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Homeland Security Investigations.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant for Brochu’s house, investigators received a cybertip pointing to an image of a nude prepubescent girl that they later determined was either “uploaded or viewed” from an IP address belonging to Brochu.

Investigators checked with the U.S. Postal Service and found Brochu was the only person receiving mail at the Brigham Hill Rd. residence.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations confirmed Brochu, a major in the Vt. Air National Guard, worked full-time as a civilian technician at the South Burlington base, court records show. In a statement sent to The Reporter by Cpt. Mikel Arcovitch, the Vt. Guard confirmed Brochu’s arrest and said it would support the investigation as necessary.

“We hold our service members to a high standard,” the statement reads. “Any action by our service members that violates the law breaks the trust that citizens place on our organization and will not be tolerated.”

In a 2018 profile of Brochu that ran in The Reporter as part of the “Meet Your Guard” series, Brochu said he was a logistics readiness officer with more than 25 years of service. He described his role as supervising members who ship and receive aircraft parts, provide gear and fuel and maintain the Guard’s vehicles, and said he grew up in an Air Guard family, with his father a pilot.

“I have had the privilege to travel to eight countries and just about every state in the United States, all by choice and not by being ordered,” Brochu said in the Q&A. “So getting to see the world is a great benefit to being in the National Guard for me.”

Brochu was released on conditions that include the development of an internet use plan, the monitoring of his activities on electronic devices, a prohibition of travel outside of the state and a requirement that he remove any firearms from his house.

He’s also barred from contacting any individuals involved in the case, anyone under the age of 18 except with a responsible adult present and prior court approval. And he must avoid places like parks and schools where children are likely to congregate.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release last week that since taking over the VT-ICAC task force in 2015, the task force has arrested 125 individuals for crimes against children.