The U.S. Senate last week unanimously confirmed former Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose’s nomination to become Vermont’s next U.S. Marshal, a four-year federally appointed position.

The confirmation ends a more than yearlong process for LaRose, whom Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Gov. Phil Scott jointly recommended for the position last January on the day of his retirement from EPD.

President Donald Trump officially nominated the former chief in July, and the Senate Judiciary Committee stamped the approval in November.

“Brad brings decades of law enforcement experience and a dedication to public service to his new post,” Leahy and Scott said in a joint statement on the confirmation. “His integrity, character and leadership throughout his career will serve the people of Vermont well.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is considered the enforcement arm of the federal courts. The 94 district marshals, one for each federal judicial district, lead over 3,700 deputy marshals and criminal investigators.

Marshals apprehend fugitives, transport federal prisoners and operate the witness protection program, among other duties.

LaRose began with EPD in 1981 following two years with the Burlington Police Department and was named chief in 2012 after a yearlong stint as interim chief. He taught at the Vermont Police Academy for 25 years and is a Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy graduate.

Leahy and Scott cited this experience in their joint recommendation letter to Trump, also emphasizing his role in Vermont’s fight against the opioid crisis.

“Brad understands the challenges of this epidemic and the value of interagency coordination between federal, state and local law enforcement partners,” they wrote. “As a police chief, Brad has contributed personnel to the joint drug task force and helped his officers transition into, and out of, undercover work.”

LaRose will replace Vermont’s most recent U.S. Marshal, David Demag, who served as EPD’s police chief from 2001 to 2008.

LaRose’s cover letter in his application for the position shared his experience, accomplishments and attitude, which he said made him a “viable fit” for the position.

“Learning and teaching innovative methods of providing police services is an integral part of who I am,” he wrote.