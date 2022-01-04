The fall semester at the University of Vermont has come to a close, and these students from Essex and Westford were awarded spaces on the dean's list. Congratulations!
To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Avery Kupferer of Essex (Secondary Education - English major, College of Education and Social Services)
Willem Barwin of Essex Jct (Exercise Science major, College of Nursing and Health Sciences)
Reece Cronin of Essex Jct (Business Administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Anders Holm-Brown of Essex Jct (Physics major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Owen Kupferer of Essex Jct (Public Communication major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
Emily Mcdonald of Essex Jct (Biological Science major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Walker Stapleton of Essex Jct (Business Administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Parker Whitney of Essex Jct (Business Administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Megan Ardren of Essex Junction (Data Science major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
Jackson Baker of Essex Junction (English major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Noah Beckage of Essex Junction (Plant Biology major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
Katie Bruyns of Essex Junction (Exercise Science major, College of Nursing and Health Sciences)
Justin Carlson of Essex Junction (Nutrition and Food Sciences major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
Isabella Dunn of Essex Junction (Human Development & Family Studies major, College of Education and Social Services)
Amanda Fagnant of Essex Junction (Professional Nursing major, College of Nursing and Health Sciences)
Nick Hanna of Essex Junction (Computer Science major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
Nidhi Konnanur of Essex Junction (Neuroscience major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Cole Logan of Essex Junction (Zoology major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Maya Reilly of Essex Junction (Public Communication major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
Sidney Thompson of Essex Junction (Psychological Science major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Deron Rixon of Essex Junction (Wildlife & Fisheries Biology major, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources)
Nicholas Bosley of Essex Junction (Biomedical Engineering major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
Alessandra Michaelides of Essex Junction (Animal Sciences major, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences)
Gabrielle Churchman of Essex Junction (Middle Level Education major, College of Education and Social Services)
Carl Fung of Essex Junction (Electrical Engineering major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
David Knickerbocker of Essex Jct (Electrical Engineering major, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences)
Jordan Rowell of Essex Jct (Natural Resources major, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources)
Madison Finelli of Essex Junction (Business Administration major, Grossman School of Business)
Isabelle Petrucci of Essex Junction (Chemistry major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Samuel Frenette of Westford (Studio Art major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Lazaria Harris of Westford (Neuroscience major, College of Arts and Sciences)
Faith Ploof of Westford (Exercise Science major, College of Nursing and Health Sciences)
