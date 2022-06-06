MONTPELIER — The following Essex students at the Community College of Vermont earned associate degrees in spring 2022. Congratulations!
Omolola Balikis Bello
Kellby Emmett Benson
James E. Brady
Serkan Cetin
Danielle M. Dubois
Zachary Daniel Forcier
Heather A. Hurlburt
Fatu Kankolongo
Nathaniel M. Lessard
Numa Limbu
Hyojin Park
Maria Eleanor Redding
Meghan Taylor Rhodes
Christa L. Roy
Demir Smajovic
Kristy Anne Svarczkopf
Sanju Tamang
Dagan Christopher Thompson
