MONTPELIER — The following Essex students at the Community College of Vermont earned associate degrees in spring 2022. Congratulations!

Omolola Balikis Bello

Kellby Emmett Benson

James E. Brady

Serkan Cetin

Danielle M. Dubois

Zachary Daniel Forcier

Heather A. Hurlburt

Fatu Kankolongo

Nathaniel M. Lessard

Numa Limbu

Hyojin Park

Maria Eleanor Redding

Meghan Taylor Rhodes

Christa L. Roy

Demir Smajovic

Kristy Anne Svarczkopf

Sanju Tamang

Dagan Christopher Thompson

