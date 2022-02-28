ESSEX — Tony Arcovitch, coach of Essex Chargers Youth Football will be honored with the 2nd annual Youth Coach of Distinction award for the State of Vermont at the Big New England Football Clinic on Friday, March 4.
Presented annually at the BNEFC to one youth football coach from each of the six New England states, the award is given to a coach with a love of the game of football and who is dedicated to the betterment of the game and the development of its young athletes.
The recipient is inspiring and encouraging, as well as patient and compassionate. He/she is a role model who teaches the game with dignity and sportsmanship, and who ultimately leaves an indelible mark on the lives of the players he/she mentors.
Jason Gershon, who nominated Arcovitch, had this to say:
“As head of the Essex Chargers Youth Football team in Vermont for the last 35 years Tony has a passion and love for the game like few I have seen. Tony is a leader not only with the team but also in the community. Tony has built such a strong foundation that kids come back and look to Tony for guidance and support into their adult years. Tony will take off from his own job to meet with kids at school if there is an issue and mentor them in better ways to approach situations. Sportsmanship and fair play matters more than that the win and it shows through his whole staff and team”.
The award will be presented during the clinic at 2:40 p.m. on Friday March 4th in the Newport, RI Marriott Hotel ballroom. Tony will have the honor of receiving his award from the clinic’s keynote speaker, Don Brown, head coach of the University of Massachusetts.
