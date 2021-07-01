Starting today, Patrick Richardson, a recent graduate of Essex High School, is running to raise money for a cause close to his heart.
From July 1-4, Richardson is running as many miles as he can in an effort to collect donations for Josh’s House, a new recreation center for veterans organized by the Josh Pallotta Fund.
“He’s basically putting as many miles as he can on his legs in four days,” his mother Melissa Bronson said.
Richardson began running today at Essex High School, to pay tribute to the place where he "got the running bug."
As a student with Autism, Richardson started running with EDD Adaptive Sports. He ran with the Special Olympics and eventually joined the EHS Boys’ Cross Country and Track teams.
“We thought, what better way to bring awareness to both: kids with special needs and programs for veterans,” Bronson said.
Bronson’s husband is a veteran, and so supporting the Josh Pallotta Fund was in many ways a no-brainer.
“We picked Josh's House because number one, Josh Pallotta was a good friend and number two, because we need more programming for our soldiers,” she said.
Josh’s House is a Veteran-designed recreation space that includes traditional and alternative healing modalities such as aromatherapy, chiropractic, massage, meditation, reflexology, Reiki, yoga, integrative health, wellness coaching and more. These services are provided to veterans at no or low-cost.
Over the next few days, Richardson will run at the South Burlington track, on the trails near his house in Essex and at Camp Johnson. On Sunday, he will finish his challenge by running to Josh’s House in Colchester.
"There's a lot kids with special needs can do," Bronson said. "Don't count them out."
As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Richardson has raised $420. He encourages everyone to contribute, whether its $5 or $500. Donations can be made here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.