WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Senior Jacob Rigoli (Essex, Vt.) became the first Plymouth State University field athlete to earn All-American honors after finishing third in the weight throw at the NCAA Division III Men's Indoor Track & Field National Championship at JDL Fast Track on March 11.
Rigoli demolished his school record by well over a meter to finish third in the event with a toss of 19.28 meters on his third throw.
Rigoli entered the competition with the 16th-best throw of the season — his school record 18.13 meters set when winning the New England Regionals just two weeks prior. After a 17.45m first throw and a foul, he blasted the record with his toss of 19.28 meters to surge into the lead. His distance held until the fifth round, before slipping to third after the sixth and final round.
"Everyone close to Jacob expected a great day from him," said head coach John Ostler. "And it's safe to say this result exceeded our expectations. Today was one of those days where all the hard work, coaching, lifting, athletic training and everything clicks.
"I'm so proud of Jacob. He's among the most detail-oriented athletes I've ever been around and that paid off today. Congratulations also goes to our throws coach Will Tifft on coaching his first All-American. This level of accomplishment is a total team effort from the entire department."
Rigoli's performance extends the program's streak of four straight championships with an All-American. The previous four all came in track events, though.
