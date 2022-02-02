The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions. Check in over the next several weeks as we highlight all who responded.
Paige Winter is a captain of the Essex girls varsity basketball team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: It’s hard to choose just a single memorable moment from my team this year. I think what stands out for me is the energy we have. We’re always celebrating each other and pushing each other to be the best, which I think creates the memorable moments.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: I’ve been playing the sport for as long as I remember, probably around 13 years now.
I chose basketball because around third grade I had to choose between that, or hockey, and hockey made me cold.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: This season, as a team, we hope to not take our time on the court for granted, and to make the most of what we have. As we have learned in the past, it can all be taken away in seconds.
