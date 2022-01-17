The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions. Check in over the next several weeks as we highlight all who responded.
Orion Casavant is the captain of the EHS varsity bowling team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: My most memorable moment from my time on the team was back in 2019. It was the first tournament of the year for our team and we were in Rutland.
We hadn't really had any time to prepare for the tournament since we didn't even know how many teams were going to be there. I was super excited to see how the team did and how I would do personally.
In the first game, it was a struggle for most of us especially with me only bowling an 87. The next game we all got a lot better and adapted to the lanes better and I bowled a 166 right after that terrible first game.
This tournament is my most memorable moment because we ended up going on all the way to the final games. We won the final games and placed first in the first tournament of the season.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: I have been bowling since I was about 5 years-old. I chose the sport because it was something easy and mindless and at the time I hadn't really thought about trying to make it something I try to get better at.
I have been bowling for about 12 years now. I never actually had my own shoes and ball until I was about 14 years-old.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: I would love to be able to win a tournament with the team this year. I think that we have a lot of solid, young players and I think that we should have no problem being able to get our team up there in talent with other teams like South Burlington and Windsor.
We have a lot of new players that joined the team this year and are newer to the sport. They have already made big improvements from the first practice.
One goal I hope to achieve personally is to be able to beat my own records for personal high game and to be able to contend for the highest average in the state.
