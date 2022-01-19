The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions. Check in over the next several weeks as we highlight all who responded.
Madeleine Moino is a captain of the EHS girls varsity nordic team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: It is so hard to pick just one moment as my most memorable. There are so many.
One of my favorite memories on the team would have to be our annual trip to Craftsbury, when we spend the weekend and ski. It is such an amazing bonding experience, and every time I've gone there has been a huge snowstorm which results in a harrowing drive up and awesome skiing conditions. We haven't been able to go for the last two seasons due to the pandemic, so I hope that next season's skiers will get to.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: I first tried nordic skiing my freshman year and have been on the team ever since. I chose nordic skiing because as a Vermonter I felt like I needed to participate in an outdoor winter sport, and I was ready to try something new.
My oldest sister had also tried nordic skiing in high school and the supportive group of friends and teammates that she made through the team made me want to be a part of the Hornet nordic community as well.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: As a team our goal is always to build a strong community that is encouraging and welcoming regardless of skill level and experience. We hope to meet athletes where they are by challenging the more experienced skiers and building the skills of new skiers. That is what is most special about Essex nordic: we all do our best, have fun, and cheer each other on!
