The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions.
Lucius Karki is a captain of the Essex varsity boys winter track team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: My favorite memory has to be the first long run I did while it was snowing hard this season. That long run was absolutely terrible, and it showed me that achieving my goals this season was not going to be easy by any stretch of the imagination.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: I started doing indoor track my freshman year and have done it since. At first I started doing it so I’d be prepared for outdoor track, but it has turned into my favorite sport out of the three that I do.
Q: What are you proud of achieving personally or as a team this season?
A: For the season, I had three goals: win the 600 at states, be state champions again as a team and go to nationals. All of them were achieved.
