The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions. Check in over the next several weeks as we highlight all who responded.
Justin Prim is a captain of the EHS boys varsity ice hockey team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: Winning the state championship my freshman year.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: Since I was 5 years-old. I love the competitiveness the game brings, and it’s so much fun to be able to skate.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: I want our team to become a close family and potentially win another state championship.
