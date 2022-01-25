Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 29 below zero. * WHERE...Much of northern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop well below zero tonight into early Wednesday morning with northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. The coldest wind chills will occur from 4 AM to 8 AM Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&