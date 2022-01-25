The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions. Check in over the next several weeks as we highlight all who responded.
Isabella Harris is a captain of the EHS varsity Nordic ski team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: The first thing that comes to mind is Craftsbury Weekend during my first two years on the team. Craftsbury Weekend is a Nordic tradition where we go to Highland Lodge in Greensboro and spend the time skiing, doing team bonding activities and sometimes sledding at midnight.
Due to COVID, we haven’t had this trip for the past two years which makes me miss it even more. As a freshman and sophomore, I knew I wanted to pursue this sport solely because of this weekend away, as it strengthened the bond with my teammates and was one of the most memorable times of the season.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: The 2021/22 season marks my fourth year of doing nordic skiing and being on the team.
As a freshman, I had no intention to participate in high school athletics, however, my Earth and Space Science teacher (the coach for that year) persuaded me and another one of my fellow captains (Maddie Moino) to join the team and see how we liked it.
Maddie and I both fell in love with the sport and the high-spirited atmosphere that comes with Essex Nordic Skiing, which brings us to today.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: This season, I want the team to connect and learn from each other to help us in races and practices.
Our last season lacked the team bonding aspect due to COVID and not being able to have team dinners, so this year I would love to see the team carry out the traditions and customs that make EHS Nordic unique. Nordic has always been like a family for me, and I hope to make it feel that way for the new members as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.