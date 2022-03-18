The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions.
Genevieve Brzoza is a captain of the Essex varsity girls winter track team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: One memorable moment was the end of the state meet when we all gathered at the corner of the track to cheer on our girls and boys 4x400 relay teams. The girls relay team was especially vital to the points we needed to win the girls state championship. It was truly amazing seeing the entire team come together in support of their teammates. We all celebrated as the girls team finished in first and brought home the win!
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: I have been doing track for five years now. I started in seventh grade and I chose this sport because of my love of running. I also wanted to experience a sport that was more individual than team.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: Personally, this season I hope to have some new PRs (personal records). In terms of my goals for the team, I want to win another state championship for boys and girls.
