The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's winter athletic teams. All captains were asked the same series of questions. Check in over the next several weeks as we highlight all who responded.
Emilyrose Mercier is a captain of the EHS girls varsity basketball team.
Q: What's one of your most memorable moments from your time on the team?
A: One of the most memorable moments from my time on the team was my sophomore year when we were going to play in the championship, but it was canceled the day of due to COVID-19. We got the news during the school day and immediately went to the coach's classroom just to be together for the last time.
It was heartbreaking to know all we have worked for that season was being taken away. From that moment on, I haven't taken anything for granted and played with no regrets.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why did you choose it?
A: I began playing basketball through the Parks and Recreation Department when I was 3 years-old. I continued to play the sport because being a part of a team gives me a sense of unity as we all have to work together, and I like the feeling of accomplishing something as a team.
I've been lucky enough to play on a team with the same girls since I was in fifth grade. We're like a family, and they're one of the main reasons why I continue to take part in this sport.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: As a team, I hope we will continue our positive attitude throughout our season and work our way to the championship game.
