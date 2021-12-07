ST. ALBAN — Essex hockey players competed Nov. 26-28 at the 7th Annual Connor Roberts Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by the St. Albans Skating Association (SASA). Essex's U-10 team came away with a win.
SASA has hosted a Thanksgiving tournament for 31 years and renamed the tournament in 2014 to honor SASA and BFA-St. Albans’ alumni Connor Roberts.
Born a competitor, Connor “Cheech” Roberts was a three-sport athlete growing up; playing football, hockey and lacrosse through his high-school years. At the collegiate level, Roberts continued to be a multi-sport athlete, playing football and lacrosse for Norwich University. Despite his untimely passing at the age of 21, Roberts’ positive attitude in life and sport is remembered with the "Character Award." The trophy is presented to one player in each age group who best exemplifies what Roberts was known for on the ice: sportsmanship.
This year, nine teams participated in the tournament. At the U-10 level Essex (VT), Casco Bay (ME), Plattsburgh (NY) and St. Albans (VT) faced off, and at the U-12 level Casco Bay (ME), St. Albans (VT), Barre (VT), Middlebury (VT) and Essex (VT) played one another.
The competition kicked off with round-robin play on Friday to determine which teams would compete for the championship game. Skaters and netminders also showcased their abilities in a shoot-out, relay race, and hardest shot competition on Saturday. For the U-10 age group, Essex defeated Casco Bay 4-1 to win the tournament. Casco Bay defeated SASA in the championship game, which was pushed to a 2-1 shoot-out final at the U-12 level.
Photographer Ari Beauregard covered the tournament over the weekend and sent in a few photos of our local teams. If you would like to view/purchase more of Ari’s work, you can find the photo galleries at https://aribeauregardsportsphotography.zenfoliosite.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.