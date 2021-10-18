SHELBURNE — Essex Middle School's cross country teams competed Oct. 15 at the Chittenden County Middle School Championship hosted at Shelburne Museum.
The Essex Middle School boys won the meet, coming in first out of 15 complete teams from across the county. This was the boys team's third straight win at the championship meet, according to head coach Andrew Kasprisin.
Seventh-grader Zachary Jackman led the team, landing in first overall out of 276 boys. He ran the 1.8-mile course in a time of 10 minutes and 31 seconds.
The girls came in second out of 13 complete teams for their highest team placement in 10 years at the championship meet.
The girls were led by seventh-grader Abigail Jackman and eighth-grader Hadley Martisus who respectively came in fourth and fifth overall out of 187 girls.
The Essex Middle School cross country team will next compete on Oct. 23 at the Vermont State Middle School Cross Country Championships at Catamount Outdoor Family Center in Williston.
