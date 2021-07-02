BARRE — Last night, Essex Junction’s Mark Beaulieu won for the first time at Thunder Road Speedbowl.
His victory July 1 in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors race follows his second place effort last week. He beat the competition, the fireworks and the rain during the Preston’s Kia Holiday Spectacular.
Beaulieu got the lead early in the Firecracker 24 from Dan Garrett Jr. and quickly pulled out to a huge advantage. Williamstown’s Sean “Chubby Rambo” McCarthy and Graniteville’s “Flyin’” Fred Fleury tried to chase him down, but Beaulieu was on a mission and rolled to a popular victory.
McCarthy and Fleury finished in second and third place, respectively. Jamie York, Josh Vilbrin, Garrett, Rodney Campbell, Nate “Tater” Brien, Paige Whittemore, and Dan Wilder also earned top-10 finishes in a caution-free race.
