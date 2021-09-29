The Reporter is shining a spotlight on the captains of Essex High School's fall athletic teams. All 15 captains were asked the same series of questions. Check in over the next several weeks as we highlight all who responded.
Adowyn Byrne is a junior, captain and goalie of the Essex High School field hockey team.
Q: Tell us about a memorable moment from your time on the team.
A: Making my mom cry tears of joy. This just happened, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to be one of the things I remember for a long time.
My team fought really hard to beat CVU 3-0 and played really cohesively. When we walked over to the parents, my mom was the first person to greet us, and she was crying because she was so proud of the team. That felt pretty great.
Q: For how long have you been playing the sport? When did you start and why?
A: I started playing field hockey in sixth grade, so this will be my sixth season. I signed up because my mom used to play, and I wanted to be like her.
After putting on the goalie pads for the first time, I knew there was no going back. I feel powerful when I’m in net, and there is nothing more exhilarating than leaving the field with a shutout.
Q: What do you hope to achieve personally or as a team this season?
A: I’m a big believer in controlling what you can control. I can’t say what the overall record will be or what the last scoreboard will say, but what I can promise is that I will do everything in my power to make sure that my team can leave the field knowing we gave everything we possibly could.
