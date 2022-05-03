ESSEX — An Essex High School junior is headed to the USA Gymnastics Eastern Championships in Rochester, New York.
Ellie Quintin, who is on the development team at Regal Gymnastics in Essex, is one of two level 9 gymnasts who are representing Vermont.
She and Breezy Palmer of St. Johnsbury will compete on a team of seven with the top gymnasts from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island. Their team will face three other groups of seven made up of girls from as far away as Michigan and Florida.
Quintin will compete in all four events — bars, beam, vault and floor — on Sunday, May 8 at the Golisano Training Center. She likes the vault best and is this year’s Regional Vault Champion.
This will be her second time competing at Eastern Nationals. Last year, she traveled to Atlanta, Georgia. With her teammates, she brought home Vermont’s first championship medals.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It's a really fun, really great environment where you're cheering each other on even though you don't go to the same gym.”
Quintin leaves for Rochester on Wednesday, but took a moment to chat with the Reporter by phone this week about her gymnastic beginnings and training plan.
A: What initially sparked your interest in gymnastics?
A: I’ve been doing gymnastics for 10 years. According to my mom, I was bouncing around the house like a crazy person. She wanted me to wait until I was seven to go into a more difficult sport. And so when I was seven, I started in an intro class at Regal and then from then on, I was hooked, and I just kept moving up levels and here I am.
I practice four days a week for four hours each day. It's definitely a rigorous schedule, but it’s the only way to get better at the sport.
Q: What will you be doing in the next few days to prepare?
A: We have a practice this coming Wednesday with all the girls, and so we'll introduce each other and learn each other's names.
For me, I’ll be getting in as many routine numbers as I can to prepare mentally and physically, trying to keep myself calm. And then when I go compete on Sunday, I’ll be in focus mode and try to do my best.
Q: Who is traveling to Rochester with you?
A: My entire family and then it will be two coaches of mine: Laura and Kate Reeves. I have three coaches, but one is going to stay back and coach the other girls who are not going to Eastern Nationals.
Q: Beyond working on your routine, what else do you do during practice?
A: We have a physical therapist from PT 360 come in [to Regal] every other week on Monday. And so in place of conditioning, we'll do PT strengthening — strengthening like our back or core because we've had a lot of back injuries recently on the team. I am one of those people, so I greatly appreciate the PT.
And then basically every practice on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday there's a specific kind of type of conditioning that we do. It's not the same every time but usually Tuesdays tend to be more arms, Thursdays are more legs, and then Saturdays are more cardio training.
Q: What is next for you with gymnastics?
A: I would love to do college gymnastics, and I'm kind of putting my name out there. I’m sending emails out to colleges and sharing some videos, letting them know that I want to do gymnastics for them.
