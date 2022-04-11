ESSEX JUNCTION — Volleyball players on Albert D. Lawton School's A team went undefeated this winter season, beating 15 other teams from around the state to win the championship.
The team beat a tough Middlebury Union Middle School team with a final score of 21-17. Congratulations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.