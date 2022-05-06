May 2-8 is National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Since 1984, the national Parent Teacher Association has designated one week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a special time to honor those who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.
National Teacher Day, which was celebrated this year on May 3, began in 1953 when former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt proposed that Congress set aside a day to acknowledge the work of educators.
On social media this week, the Reporter asked readers to share which educators in the Essex Westford School District made a difference in their lives. Here are the responses we received:
"So many ADL teachers when I was there! Mr. Swierk, Mr. Early, Mr. Allendorf, Mr. Kent, Mr. Carlson, Mrs. Hunt, Mrs. Knapp. And then at the high school Mr. Martell and Mrs. Perrielli."
—Sheila Porter
"A lot of great teachers, but I was lucky to have Ms. Birner for 3 years of Spanish. She was the best!"
—Sam McDonald
"Maria Sciancalepore changed my entire world perspective- and is the reason I teach today!!!"
—Anna Sheridan
"Chris Polakowski (retired last year after 38 years of teaching at Essex Middle School). He discovered my athletic abilities when I was a 6th grader at Essex Middle School. He coached me to become the only female weightlifting Olympian in New England. Coach Pol’s training and mentorship instilled life long traits and skills I continue to use 25 years after the first time I met him in PE class."
—Carissa Gump
