ESSEX — An Essex High School alum and a military veteran, Roger Drury wants to bring his passion for public service to the Essex Westford school board.
“One of the kind of fun things I like to brag about is I’m at least a third generation product of the Essex school system,” he told the Reporter.
Drury graduated from EHS in 1986 and joined the Vermont National Guard. After living in a few different towns around the state, he and his wife settled back in Essex so their three kids could take advantage of the same opportunities he had growing up.
Drury is now one of five candidates running for two Town Outside the Village seats on the EWSD board.
“I am not somebody who wants their picture in the paper. I'm not someone who wants to be quoted on the radio,” he said. “I just want to help our community out. And I hope I can be that candidate that supports the majority of our community.”
Here’s what Drury had to say about why he’s running, what he thinks the board is doing well and what could be improved.
Q: Why are you running for the school board?
A: Honestly, I just want to be more involved in what's going on with our community.
I have been a military member since 1985. Before I graduated high school, I joined the Vermont National Guard, and I was picked up as a full-time National Guard member in roughly 1996. I retired as a full time National Guard member in June of 2001 and started working for Champlain Valley Weatherization. I just kind of started to miss being involved in the way that I was serving for 36 years as a soldier.
Q: What is the current school board doing well?
A: I think they're doing a great deal of work on track. I think they're minding the budget ethically and responsibly. I think they're doing everything they can to make sure that our students are ready and able to go through the graduation process and get out there in the community as young adults.
I am running for one of two open seats. There's no incumbent that I am screaming is doing a bad job or anything like that. This is just an opportunity for me to just continue to serve.
Q: What could the board improve upon?
A: What I would like to see improved is budgetary visibility. I draw the parallel between the Town of Essex budget, which I realize is smaller, and the school budget where we can open up a book and really drill down into what's being spent.
When I go through the school for reports, there's just a lot of a lot of different levels and there's no balance sheet to just get a quick glance of, okay, we're spending this on administration, but administration also includes, you know, the following subcategories
I don't think our school board is trying to hide anything. Like I said, I think they’re doing an ethical job. I would just like to improve that visibility, so that folks can see where the money's going a little easier.
Q: As EWSD begins to shift energy away from COVID-19, what would you like the district to focus on?
A: Well, as we come up the other side, some of the school board members have highlighted that we shouldn't really be looking at testing scores for this year as opposed to past years. I think they have a very valid point. I mean, we did a lot of remote learning, where students didn't have the classroom exposure.
What I would like to see is how we can laser focus to get our students caught back up. I don't want to overly focus on test scores, but by the same token, they are an indicator of where we should be putting some of our focus for the next couple of years.
Q: Do you support the proposed FY23 school budget?
A: I do. I think the board is doing a nice job with how they're incorporating the pandemic response funding and how they are ensuring there are some cost savings to the taxpayer.
My concern is what happens over the next few years. I want to help make sure that over the next two years, we're not adding programs that the town cannot sustain within a reasonable tax increase.
