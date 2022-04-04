ESSEX JUNCTION — Marlon Verasamy says he’s ready to be an advocate for the entire Essex Westford community.
Verasamy moved to Essex Junction with his wife and daughter seven years ago. He works for the National Weather Service in Burlington. Prior to that, he served with the Air Force for 18 years.
“Our realtor told us time and time again, Essex is the place you want to go if you want to find great schools for your daughter,” he told the Reporter.
Though Verasamy’s daughter graduated from Essex High School in 2021, he still feels a connection to the district and a duty to help make it the best it can be. He’s now one of two candidates vying for one Village seat on the Essex Westford school board.
“l’ll be honest, when you're a parent, you're in the middle of it. You don't think about the school board because you've got so much going on,” Verasamy said. “But now, with my life experience, I can bring a lot to the table; I can be an advocate and help the whole community.”
Here’s what he had to say about why he’s running, what he thinks the board is doing well and what could be improved.
Q: Why are you running for the school board?
A: My daughter has always been very passionate about issues, like when Parkland [the school shooting] happened, she went with other students to speak with Gov. Scott in Montpelier. She's always been an advocate, and we've always said to her, “If you believe in something strongly enough, learn about the subject, make yourself knowledgeable, and then go forward and advocate and do what you feel is most passionate in your heart.”
My wife and I have been telling her that, but we need to walk the talk ourselves.
Even though she’s graduated, our daughter still has a lot of friends here. So while I couldn't make the changes that were needed while she was here, the least I can do is we try to help make changes for those that come after.
Q: What is the current school board doing well?
A: The equity policy. I commend them for going forward with it because it fundamentally changes the thinking of how we educate students.
I think there's still these two divides. There's the one where people are just focused on reading, writing and arithmetic. Yes, those are very important. But the mental health quotient, the emotional quotient are the factors that go into making people feel heard, feel seen.
Seeing that equity policy, seeing how social emotional learning is being brought into the schools … shows me that Essex is trying to be ahead of the curve.
Q: What could the board improve upon?
A: There have been some issues that have happened with board members outside of the board, and it's bled into the board work.
I can't just take my personal opinions as a board member and run with them and share them with the public or use that platform to try to enhance whatever my personal views are. That's wrong.
When board members fall short on their duties, things need to be said, and it's okay to hold each other accountable. Coming from the Air Force, that was the biggest thing: integrity in all that we do. That's the only way you grow, and you're stronger as a unit. The school board is no different.
Q: As EWSD begins to shift energy away from COVID-19, what would you like the district to focus on?
A: There’s probably some catch up that needs to be done on certain skills. I’d like to see what the numbers [test scores] are in reading and in mathematics. It’s going to be some work to make sure the kids have the tools that they need to succeed.
But same thing with the teachers too. Teachers had an unbelievable shake of it for the last couple of years, and I think they've been underappreciated by a lot. So mental health doesn't just apply to the students, it applies to the staff as well. We need to make sure that they're taken care of.
Q: Do you support the proposed FY23 school budget?
A: Yes. A lot of people are concerned, obviously, that we spent a lot of money in Essex. But a lot of people don't seem to understand that the cost, as far as taxes go, has gone down.
The board has done a great job as far as seeing what's happening in the here and now and seeing what's going on in the future and trying to plan for that.
