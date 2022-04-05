Editor's Note Ahead of the April 12 election, the Essex Reporter will be releasing daily Q&As with each of the candidates running for the Essex Westford school board. All candidates were asked the same five questions. Their responses have been edited for length and for clarity.

ESSEX JUNCTION — For Juan Coleman, it's important that students in the Essex Westford School District learn the skills necessary to succeed in the world after graduation.

“Kids especially should be taught to objectively consider facts and listen to others’ concerns,” he told the Reporter. “They need to learn to collaborate and to disagree respectfully when necessary.”

Adults, he said, have to exemplify those behaviors, and he believes he can do so on the EWSD board. Coleman, who has lived in Essex Junction for the last six years, is now one of two candidates vying for one Village seat on the board.

He currently serves as an active duty flight chief in the Vermont Air National Guard.

“Rather than aiming for a certain line, I want kids to see a line and to be like, ‘I'm going to seek to go above and beyond that,’” he said.

Here’s what he had to say about why he’s running, what he thinks the board is doing well and what could be improved.

Q: Why are you running for the school board?

A: I want to represent diverse thinking and provide the school community with a unique perspective that reduces the hyper-focus on racial diversity and instead encourages cognitive diversity.

There's a lot of sensitive and emotionally-driven topics that we have going on not just in our community but in society. I understand the sensitive nature around those topics.

I also want to ensure that the tax dollars of taxpayers are actually being spent to enhance children's education and empower all children as individuals by encouraging them to achieve their personal best.

Even though I haven't don't have kids of my own, that doesn't make me incapable of supporting the children in our community. There are teachers, social workers, daycare providers and pediatricians who don't have kids, and that doesn’t make them less qualified to do their jobs or act with a child's best interests at heart.

Q: What is the current school board doing well?

A: I like the universal meals. That's definitely something that I believe is being done well. There are certain things that school board members don't have the power to do, but that doesn't mean that they can't advocate for things, and they’ve done that with universal meals.

The board has also been doing good work to rectify the busing issue, which is an ongoing issue not just in Essex. I am aware that the school doesn't hire the drivers, they're contracted by another company, but I think that's something that's going to still need to continue to be looked at as far as oversight and making sure that you have a consistent amount of workers who are willing to do the job.

Q: What could the board improve upon?

A: I think transparency and candor are key.

Folks have made comments with regards to trusting the teachers and trusting the experts, but I believe that trust and respect have to be earned. I don't think it's given away. Education should be a joint effort between teachers and parents.

Parents should be fully aware of not only what their kids are being taught, but how they're being taught. Folks need to come together and have these healthy conversations.

[Editor’s Note: When asked to share what he wants the outcome of these conversations to be, Coleman clarified that parents should not be in control of the curriculum. He also admitted that lessons are often online and shared during parent-teacher conferences.

After spending several minutes on this question, he also ultimately came to the conclusion that most of what he wants is not within the school board's power.]

Q: As EWSD begins to shift energy away from COVID-19, what would you like the district to focus on?

A: I want to see student science and math scores improve and technology skills improved through an exploration of real world problems and solutions.

One example is, let's say for math: I firmly believe that personal finance or financial literacy should be a requirement. It is an option right now to take, but I think it would engage students more if it were a requirement. It helps set kids up for what they're going to actually deal with when they get out here in the real world.

Q: Do you support the proposed FY23 school budget?

A: I believe that the budget right now needs some work. There are certain aspects of it that you could support, but when we start talking about this amount of money and the amount of tax dollars that are going around, I firmly believe that we need to be very, very mindful of looking at the deliverables.

I understand that we've done budget presentations and things like that, but I'm actually going to send an email to the finance guy to try to get a little bit more understanding of it.

I don't believe that a school board member’s job is just to approve the budget, to just go along with it. I believe there's nothing wrong with scrutinizing the budget. I'm not going to sit here and say that I 100% support something without seeing any types of deliverables.

[Editor’s Note: When asked if, for example, the provided list of new, added staff positions — like two math interventionists, a STEM teacher and a music teacher — counted as ‘deliverables,’ Coleman said: “I understand that we've got other positions available, but I just want to know if learning is improving, if equity is working. I want to see it in a report, because we owe it to the taxpayer.”

Erin Maguire, director of equity & inclusion and co-director of student support services, presented a report on equity progress to the board on Dec. 14, 2021.]