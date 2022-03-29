Editor's Note Ahead of the April 12 election, the Essex Reporter will be releasing daily Q&As with each of the candidates running for the Essex Westford school board. All candidates were asked the same five questions. Their responses have been edited for length and for clarity.

ESSEX — Al Bombardier says his more than 20 years of experience as a school board member is what the Essex Westford School District needs right now.

“Being able to put things in perspective, I think, is one of the key attributes I have over a lot of people who are applying,” he told the Reporter. “It's difficult to get that perspective without a lot of time on the board.”

Bombardier is one of five candidates running for two Town Outside the Village seats on the EWSD board. He grew up in St. Albans and attended Bellows Free Academy, where he said he ran into real challenges.

“I've been supporting equity and inclusion and looking at it through the poverty lens for over 10 years,” he said. “There's no guarantee in life, but students should at least have the full opportunity to be the best they can. We can provide that opportunity for them in their educational environments.”

Bombardier has been an Essex resident for more than 30 years. Before retirement, he worked at IBM and at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“I believe that it's an honor and a privilege to serve our community,” he said.

Here’s what Bombardier had to say about why he’s running, what he thinks the board is doing well and what could be improved.

Q: Why are you running for the school board?

A: I know these issues very well. I’ve made major contributions to the Policy Governance model we’re using. On my own, because I believe it's transformational for the entire community, I went ahead and wrote the Citizen’s Guide to Policy Governance. I know the ins and outs.

Q: What is the current school board doing well?

A: We're doing our very best to meet the needs of all of our students — from our equity and inclusion work to taking a social and emotional standpoint. We’re enhancing the quality of education for students and the affordability for taxpayers as well.

The equity and inclusion work is going really well. We’ve seen some of the equity student results, and though we’ve only seen one result so far, integration of equity and inclusion into the curriculum is taking place.

Q: What could the board improve upon?

A: It functions very well. Especially compared to our town selectboard. And I think that has a lot to do with the Policy Governance model.

We’re going to have significantly more communication with the public. There’s got to be an ongoing, monthly dialogue with our public. Every month, one or two sessions. And that's really important because, you know, the administration is accountable to the board, but the board is accountable to our public.

We’re not just a board sitting in a corner coming up with a $94 billion budget. No. The public needs to be engaged. And we have big challenges coming towards us: increasing costs, decreasing revenue. The dialogue about our vision, what the community wants the schools to do for their children, is really important.

Q: As EWSD begins to shift energy away from COVID-19, what would you like the district to focus on?

A: What we're finding is that there are a number of challenges in the academic, financial and administrative area of our schools.

There are major challenges in terms of staffing. And some of them are just not being able to get applicants. There are 27 professional vacancies currently. We're not getting any responses for any of those positions.

Students need high level support: teachers, speech pathologists, it goes on and on.

Q: Do you support the proposed FY23 school budget?

A: It's a great budget, and here's why. The budget has a slight decline. In other words, no increases. And the reason is because we have $4.5 million of surplus COVID money, which we are applying to the 2023 budget. And we're going to have nearly $4 million in surplus funds for the 2024 budget.

The financial challenges, I think, are about one and half years aways. But we need to start talking about that sooner rather than later.