ESSEX — A school teacher for more than two decades, Laura Taylor says her experience in education would fill a void on the Essex Westford School District board.
“I think the board could use the voice of someone who works in education,” she told the Reporter. “I think I have a lot to bring with all my years of experience.”
Taylor has taught Spanish at Milton High School for the last 21 years and is now one of five candidates running for two Town Outside the Village seats on the EWSD board.
She’s lived in Essex since 2005 and has two children in the district, a sixth grader and a ninth grader.
“If elected, I will take this role very seriously,” she said. “I'm fully-committed to the three year term. I haven't missed a meeting in a year as a community member. I'm open to hearing from anyone and I will always respond in a friendly, professional manner.”
Here’s what Taylor had to say about why she’s running, what she thinks the board is doing well and what could be improved.
Q: Why are you running for the school board?
A: Now that my kids are older, I do have more time and giving back to the community has always been something that I've strived to do. I also think the board could use the voice of someone who works in education. I think I have a lot to bring with all my years of experience.
Q: What is the current school board doing well?
A: I think they're working really, really hard to engage the community more. They've been scheduling these community events that haven't been super well attended, but I know that they're really interested in doing that. I think that's a great starting point.
I think for the most part, they're on the right track. They're moving forward with the equity work. In Milton, they are just starting on an equity policy, so Essex is at least a year ahead of that, which I think was fantastic.
Q: What could the board improve upon?
A: As a teacher, I know all the lingo. Like when people say SEL, I know that means social emotional learning, but I don't think the average person necessarily does. I don’t think everyone understands what social emotional learning is. And I know the district has tried to do some outreach, but again, there have been times when I was like one of the five people there.
I feel like they really kind of need a PR person to reach out to the community, because I know that there's a lot of misinformation about what equity is and what social emotional learning is. The more we can do to educate people, the less time we’ll spend having to dispel rumors about what’s happening and what's not happening in school.
Q: As EWSD begins to shift energy away from COVID-19, what would you like the district to focus on?
A: I think COVID recovery is really important. It might be “over” — and I'm using air quotes here — but the impact on students is going to be felt for a really long time. I'd love to see resources going towards that.
Social emotional learning is a big one that's really going to help our kids. They've been through a huge trauma — kind of ripped out of school and then kind of put back — and it's going to take some time for them to heal. If our kids aren't doing okay, emotionally, you know, their basic needs aren't being met. They're not going to be ready to learn.
During the pandemic, kind of a dirty little secret came out in most districts of how much the schools do for students. They do support students, and when kids didn't have access to those supports that a lot of folks just don't know about, things really started to fall apart for a lot of kids.
Q: Do you support the proposed FY23 school budget?
A: Absolutely. I’ve always supported the school budgets. I think maybe being a teacher and knowing that when budgets aren’t passed, the cuts affect students.
I really, I like how detailed the budget was, and I thought that it was very user-friendly to the community. I think [COO] Brian Donohue and his team did a great job.
And I think, you know, with inflation and everything else, budgets are going to be going up. Unfortunately, that's how life is right now. But I think people need to think about it as an investment in our students’ futures.
