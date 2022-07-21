Summit Street chess

Summit Street students concentrate during the school's chess tournament on June 8. 

 Courtesy EWSD

ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Here's what students and educators got up to in June before heading off to summer break. 

Fleming School

Fleming held its first in-person assembly on June 7, as it brought back its annual poetry slam. Several students were picked to recite a poem as part of the competition that had a winner crowned from each grade.

Fleming School poetry

A Fleming School student recites a poem during the annual poetry slam on June 7. 

Summit Street School

On June 8, Summit Street School held its annual chess tournament for second and third graders, which included a playoff and trophy round.

Essex Elementary School

On June 14, second graders at EES put on a production of "The Lorax" for their fellow students and families.

"The Lorax" at Essex Elementary

Family members fill the EES gym for the school's production of "The Lorax" June 14. 

Albert D. Lawton School

In honor of the retirees at ADL, students added a few new trail signs, which were made by an ADL student.

New trail signs at ADL

ADL students honored retirees with new trail signs. 

Essex High School

The Employment Program at Essex High School thanks businesses and organizations for their support and partnership this year. EHS asks that the community support these educational partners, as they enrich the lives of students and create unique learning opportunities.

Employment Program at EHS

Sodexo at St. Michael's College supported the EHS Employment Program in summer 2021. 

District Art Show

In place of the district's traditional Fine Arts Night, schools created a virtual art experience this year. 

EWSD student art

Student art work from the 2022 district art experience. 

