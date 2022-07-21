ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Here's what students and educators got up to in June before heading off to summer break.
Fleming School
Fleming held its first in-person assembly on June 7, as it brought back its annual poetry slam. Several students were picked to recite a poem as part of the competition that had a winner crowned from each grade.
Summit Street School
On June 8, Summit Street School held its annual chess tournament for second and third graders, which included a playoff and trophy round.
Essex Elementary School
On June 14, second graders at EES put on a production of "The Lorax" for their fellow students and families.
Albert D. Lawton School
In honor of the retirees at ADL, students added a few new trail signs, which were made by an ADL student.
Essex High School
The Employment Program at Essex High School thanks businesses and organizations for their support and partnership this year. EHS asks that the community support these educational partners, as they enrich the lives of students and create unique learning opportunities.
District Art Show
In place of the district's traditional Fine Arts Night, schools created a virtual art experience this year.
