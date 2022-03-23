ESSEX JUNCTION — This weekend, Essex High School theater students will return to the stage to perform in front of a live audience.
“10 Ways to Survive the End of the World,” a one-act play by Don Zolidis, runs March 25-27 in the EHS auditorium. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The performance will showcase the talent of 19 student actors and 12 student crew members. It is also the first show for Brittany Flynn, EHS’ new drama director. She was hired in mid-January.
“They're just such wonderful kids,” Flynn told the Reporter. “They're all so collaborative and passionate. They're really rewarding.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many EHS theater performances over the last two years were conducted virtually. For some student cast members, Flynn said, this show will be their first in front of a live audience.
“I'm really excited to see the adrenaline that kicks in during that experience,” she said.
In addition, students will be able to perform without a face covering, a pandemic mitigation measure that made theater more difficult.
“I think it's a little scary because previously they were wearing their masks everywhere and now they're taking them off. It can be a little overwhelming,” Flynn said. “But it's very hard to perform, especially comedy when you're wearing a mask. It’s a very physical art form.”
Flynn grew up in South Burlington before moving to Chicago to perform theater professionally. She was acting at Second City, the famed comedy club and theater, when the pandemic hit.
She came back to Vermont to be closer to family after performances were put on hold, and later started teaching adult improvisation classes at the Vermont Comedy Club.
When Flynn took over the EHS drama department two months ago, she spent time getting to know the students. They completed writing exercises so she could find out their interests and capabilities.
“I just jumped right in,” she said. “Normally, directors would have months of prep before they even think about bringing a show before a group of actors. This is a new and fun experience for me.”
Many students, Flynn found, were interested in dystopian worlds and survival, so “10 Ways to Survive the End of the World” — a timely, comedic farce about the best, foolproof solutions to surviving the ever-coming apocalypse — seemed like a natural choice for the spring one-act play.
Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for the general public. Tickets are available at the door or can be ordered online at ehstheater.bpt.me. EHS recommends audience members wear masks for their own safety, as the auditorium will be seated to full capacity.
