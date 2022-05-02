May 2-8 is National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Since 1984, the national Parent Teacher Association has designated one week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a special time to honor those who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.
National Teacher Day, to be celebrated this year on May 3, began in 1953 when former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt proposed that Congress set aside a day to acknowledge the work of educators.
The Reporter wants to know: Which educators in Essex made a difference in your life? Who supported, challenged and inspired you?
Send a few sentences and a photo (if you've got one) to news@essexreporter.com, and your shoutout might be featured in a round up at the end of the week.
Be sure to include your name as well as the teacher's name and school.
