ESSEX — Would you like to share a little warmth with families in need this winter season?
Essex High School is holding its third-annual gift card fundraiser to help support some of its families through the holidays and cold winter months ahead. EHS understands that these are trying times for everyone. If it is within your means, the school hopes you consider purchasing a gift card to donate to this fundraising effort.
How to participate:
Because the fundraiser is intended to support families through the holidays and long Vermont winter months, consider donating a gift card from a store that offers a variety of goods — from clothing to food. Stores like Walmart and Target are preferred, but a card from any store is welcome and deeply appreciated.
Gift cards can be dropped off at the Essex High Safety Office (located just inside the first door of the main entrance) or can be mailed to Essex High School Main Office ATTN: Arielle Boutwell, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, Vt. 05452 from now until the end of the school day on Dec.17. EHS student assistance staff will then confidentially coordinate assistance to EHS students and families in need.
EHS had an outpouring of support last year and donations totaled over $2,500 and helped over 30 EHS families over the course of the holidays and winter months. The school would love to surpass last year's collection and help even more EHS students and their families.
