ESSEX — Elementary school students in the Essex Westford School district got artistic, played outside and dived head-first into science last week.
At Summit Street School, pre-K students painted pumpkins as part of a recent school-wide Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports celebration, and at Center for Technology Essex, preschoolers had fun outside despite the rainy weather.
At Essex Elementary, Ms. Kati's morning and afternoon preschool classes celebrated "bat week" in which they learned all about bats.
