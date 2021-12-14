ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently.
Essex Middle School
Equinox students at EMS recently extracted DNA from strawberries in science class.
Summit Street School
Students welcomed "Crystal," the plow they named as part of the Vermont Agency of Transportation's "Name a Plow" program.
Essex High School
On Nov. 19, the EHS National Honor Society and the class of 2022 assembled over 20 boxes filled with generous Thanksgiving food drive donations.
In addition to supporting the families in our community, donations filled three local little pantries, provided 10 boxes of canned goods to HANDS, a Burlington non-profit providing Christmas dinners to senior citizens, and several boxes to Feeding Chittenden.
Hiawatha School
Hiawatha students held a 100-Bee celebration with a hot chocolate party.
District news
Members of the EWSD leadership team recently took part in the 2021 Virtual RiRa Santa 5K for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. Participants were able to fundraise and support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s year-round programs for children and families impacted by childhood cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.