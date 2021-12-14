Summit Plow 2.jpg

Summit Street students named a VTrans plow "Crystal" as part of the agency's Name a Plow program. 

 Courtesy EWSD

ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently. 

Essex Middle School

Equinox students at EMS recently extracted DNA from strawberries in science class.

Students extract DNA from strawberries

Summit Street School

Students welcomed "Crystal," the plow they named as part of the Vermont Agency of Transportation's "Name a Plow" program.

Summit Street students "Name a plow"

Essex High School 

On Nov. 19, the EHS National Honor Society and the class of 2022 assembled over 20 boxes filled with generous Thanksgiving food drive donations.

In addition to supporting the families in our community, donations filled three local little pantries, provided 10 boxes of canned goods to HANDS, a Burlington non-profit providing Christmas dinners to senior citizens, and several boxes to Feeding Chittenden.

Thanksgiving drive hosted by EHS

Hiawatha School

Hiawatha students held a 100-Bee celebration with a hot chocolate party.

Hot chocolate party at Hiawatha

District news

Members of the EWSD leadership team recently took part in the 2021 Virtual RiRa Santa 5K for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. Participants were able to fundraise and support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s year-round programs for children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Administrators run for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

