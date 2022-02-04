ESSEX — Here's what students in the Essex Westford School District have been up to recently.
Essex Middle School
EMS eighth graders utilized mathematics, technology and art to build and theme these great Adirondack chairs. Students are encouraged to stop by the library to take a closer look at some of the amazing details featured on each.
Hiawatha School
During the month of February, Hiawatha PreK classrooms will be taking part in a charity drive to support the Burlington Ronald McDonald House. This fundraiser will coincide with a unit study of communities and community helpers.
Albert D. Lawton School
Sixth-graders on team NRG at ADL wrote thank you letters to workers at the UVM Medical Center, thanking their heroes for their service to Vermonters.
Sixth-graders also made quinzhees recently.
Essex Elementary School
Ms. Kati's preschool class at Essex Elementary School is learning about animals in winter, especially animals in Vermont.
Recently, they took advantage of the cold weather to create ice feeders for the birds and creatures around the playground. When the sun hits the feeders during the day, birdseed and fruit fall to the ground ready for birds to eat.
Center for Technology, Essex
The CTE Student Leadership Committee sponsored a food drive and CTE students and staff really came through. The CTE community donated just shy of 900 lbs. of non-perishable items to the food shelf. Student leaders made the decision to extend the food drive until after the holiday since food shelves tend to run low in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.